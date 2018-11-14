AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Cardiff star Neil Etheridge backs Azkals to get even better

Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge believes The Philippines will get even better after getting the win in their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 opener against Singapore at Panaad Stadium in Bacolod.

Definitely the player with the highest profile in this tournament, the Filipino sentry who is plying his trade in one of the world’s best leagues, the Premier League, with Welsh club Cardiff City FC believes that his side played well in their first assignment against a disciplined yet threatening Singapore Lions.

“Defensively, we were very strong with this clean sheet. We know we’ve got a lot to work on. Singapore came with a plan to sit back. They were hard to break down in all fairness to them. But all in all, we deserved three points,” Etheridge told affsuzukicup.com.

“We know we’re not the finished article yet. We play Timor (Leste) on Saturday. The important thing is we got three points on the board and we’re able to put pressure on the rest of the teams.”

It is to note that this is the first time that Neil Etheridge competes in the AFF Suzuki Cup after eight years when he was part of the lineup that competed in 2010. As for his return, Neil shared that he is glad to be back once again to feature in Southeast Asia’s premier international football competition.

“It’s my first Suzuki Cup in eight years now,” he said. “It’s great to play in such a fantastic competition. We’re very happy in our dressing room but we know the job is far from done.”

The Azkals’ second match against Timor Leste is set to kick off on November 17, at 8:00PM at the Kuala Lumpur Stadium.

The squad leaves for Malaysia on Thursday.