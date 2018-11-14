AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Hits and flops in Round One

With all participating teams now having at least a game in their respective campaigns in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, FOX Sports Asia gives the hits and flops of after almost a week of group stage action.

THE HITS

HIT #1 – ‘Home and Away’ format

With each team afforded at least two home matches in the group stages all teams had a chance to play in front of their home fans (given they have the facilities that meet the competition standards for playing venues).

Home is where fear lies. The AFF Suzuki Cup is back soon, will your home strike the most fear into the hearts of men? Or will visitors roll into town and take over your turf? Get ready to represent #AFFSuzukiCup18 #TimetoShine pic.twitter.com/cXwm2UiHNi — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) October 19, 2018

The result: a much improved fan turnout for the tournament’s group stages. And as the fight for survival towards the knockout stages gets closer all the more that the fans would turn out for their respective teams.

HIT #2 – Aung Thu (Myanamar)

Started at the bench in Myanamar’s opener against Cambodia at home due to fitness issues. The Police Tero forward’s absence was felt early on with visiting Angkor Warrior’s star Chan Vathanaka giving his side the lead that would last until the first half.

Myanmar play some beautiful stuff but it falls down with the final ball all too often. Unless there are injury concerns, makes decision to leave Aung Thu on the bench a bewildering one.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #MYAvCAM #TimeToShine — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) November 12, 2018

Aung Thu’s introduction in the second half made Myanmar more enterprising and confident, pulling off a complete turnaround that ended in a flattering 4-1 scoreline for the hosts.

Talk about being the talisman.

HIT #3 – Norshahrul Idlan (Malaysia)

Scored the only differentiating factor for the Harimau Malaya’s slim win in the away opener against Cambodia. Despite a performance that exposed the squad’s overall lack of incisiveness and creativity, the Pahang forward proved to be the HIT-man.

🙌 Norshahrul Idlan Talaha was the hero again! Scoring 2 late goals to hand 🇲🇾 Malaysia their 2nd straight win in the #AFFSuzukiCup18 ! Rallying back from a goal down to defeat 🇱🇦 Laos 3-1! 👏👏 👏

#TimeToShine #MASvLAO Match Report 👉 https://t.co/Lr9hqLYky5 pic.twitter.com/EvoHpsRPST — AFF Suzuki Cup (@affsuzukicup) November 12, 2018

In the second game at home, after equalising against Laos early in the first half, another barren spell up front hounded Malaysia. Who proved to be the saviour with the three points on the line? Who else, but Norshahrul again, who scored a brace in the final six minutes of the match to provide a flattering final scoreline in a mostly frustrating performance by the hosts for the most part.

HIT #4 – Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand)

What an opener! A double hat-trick for the Muangthong United finisher.

FT: TLS 🇹🇱 0 – 7 🇹🇭 THA Thailand ease past Timor-Leste in their AFF Cup 2018 opener in Group B thanks to six goals by Adisak Kraisorn! 📸: @Changsuek_TH pic.twitter.com/vivKqt5Sqv — AFC (@theafcdotcom) November 9, 2018

Cold-blooded and all business, he is now an early favourite to seize the tournament top-scorer award after that A+ individual performance.

HIT #5 – Neil Etheridge (Philippines)

Rushing to the airport right after Cardiff City FC’s win over Brighton to fly all the way to the other side of the world just to make it in time for the AFF Suzuki Cup. Neil Etheridge provided the ultimate star-factor in the AFF Suzuki Cup as a Premier League player competing in Southeast Asia’s ultimate footballing showcase (even if it’s just a cameo for the FIFA window).

And along with possibly the strongest squad that Sven-Goran Eriksson and the rest of The Azkals coaching staff could assemble, the much delayed 23-man squad list and a winning opener proved to be worth it.

THE FLOPS

FLOP #1 – Tournament schedule

This could be a flop that squads should deal with for the rest of the tournament, but many are already complaining on the taxing schedule, taking into consideration the international, connecting travels that teams need to go through.

Such an undertaking could eventually take its toll on the players’ conditioning which could affect their performances and durability required for the rigours on the pitch.

Though forgivable due to the fact that it’s the first time that such a format (home and away) has been implemented, such concerns should be considered for the next editions of the tournament.

FLOP #2 – Indonesia squad on and off the pitch

The Garudas started on the wrong foot after losing their opener against Singapore, and with some off the pitch issues and intrigues hounding the squad preparation-wise, Indonesia seem to be not their usual self as one of Southeast Asia’s legitimate contenders.

A scare against Timor-Leste in the first half of their second match could have been looming save for some crucial substitutions that gave the much needed punch for Indonesia successfully averting what could have been a massive upset.

4 – Dari empat tembakan tepat sasaran, Indonesia sukses menyarangkan tiga gol ke gawang Timor Leste. Form. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #IDNTLS pic.twitter.com/c5JLnX8AYu — OptaJaya (@OptaJaya) November 14, 2018

Though still early in the tournament, Indonesia were far from convincing. Let’s hope this breakthrough win will be the result that will build their confidence along the way.