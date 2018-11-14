AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Talking points after first round of matches

With every team in the AFF Suzuki Cup having at least one game in their bag, story lines have now been written and they have a clear idea of how they should perform moving forward.

So far, the competition has not been short of excitement as there have been goals in every match-up and a winner has always been awarded three points.

Here are five quick talking points after the first round of the competition.

5. GAP BETWEEN TEAMS SEEMS TO BE REDUCING

While juggernauts like Thailand and Vietnam still got the expected results through dominating wins, teams not widely considered as contenders have certainly made their presence felt in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

One example is in the Myanmar V Cambodia match where many considered Myanmar as heavy favourites. They would go on to eventually win 4-1 but Cambodia threatened early and took the lead for much of the contest after a goal by Chan Vathanaka in the 23rd minute.

They were able to hold on to the lead until the 60th until Myanmar levelled the score and eventually got the victory.

Similarly, Timor Leste challenged Indonesia in their clash as they were able to hold the hosts goalless in the first half. Furthermore, Rufino Walter Gama scored in the three minutes from the restart to put the minnows up. Fortunately for Indonesia, they were finally able to open the floodgates to score three and get the nervous victory.

4. THAILAND LOOKING REALLY DOMINANT

The defending champions got off to a dream start in the AFF Suzuki Cup as they overwhelmed Timor Leste 7-0 to get maximum points.

Furthermore, Adisak Kraisorn put up six goals in less than an hour for a complete display of dominance against the heavy underdogs.

While many might overlook this as a bloated scoreline due to the talent of the opposition, putting seven unanswered goals past a national team is still an incredible feat and the War Elephants look ready to be the first nation to win the competition three-straight times.

Up next for them are Indonesia and they should be feeling worried about what Thailand will bring to the table.

3. DESPITE MIXED RESULTS, SINGAPORE HAVE IMPRESSED

The four-time AFF Suzuki Cup winners were heavily disappointing in the last two tournaments where they failed to advance to the knockout stages.

In a tough group, the Singaporeans took a tough 1-0 win over Indonesia in their opening game with impressive performances for almost all the players in the squad.

Against the Philippines, Singapore knew they were up against a star-studded team and a hostile territory at Panaad Stadium. However, they held their own up until late in the game where a scramble resulted in a goal for the Azkals.

It may have dashed their hopes for at least a point in the well-fought contest, but Singapore have much to look forward to after two good showings in the competition.

4. INDONESIA NEED STEP UP AND QUICK

Runners-up in last year’s AFF Suzuki Cup, much remains to be expected of Indonesia given the success they’ve had in the competition. Despite not winning it all just yet, they’ve finished as runners-up five times in the competition.

In their opening game, they lost a tight contest against Singapore where they did just enough for much of the contest until the lone goal that decided the match-up.

Against Timor Leste, many were expecting a dominating victory. However, it was all but that as they found themselves down in the second half after failing to establish their dominance.

Furthermore, they were only able to score in the 60th minute against a team no one thought would be able to give them any worries. Luckily, the group is tight and they’re still second in the table but things won’t get any easier as they are set to face Thailand next.

1. GROUP B LIVING UP TO ITS “GROUP OF DEATH” BILLING

When the groups were announced, many were drooling over the potential battles in Group B. Thailand were pitted against Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Timor Leste.

With only two spots open and five teams battling, action is to be expected. After the first round of action, four teams are at three points and the defending champions only find themselves ahead thanks to goal difference.

Indonesia, Singapore and Timor Leste already have two matches under their belts which gives the Philippines and Thailand a slight advantage of knowing there they may end up depending on future results.

There are more matches later on and expect this table to heat up even more as the knockout stages draw near.

(Photos credit: AFF Suzuki Cup)