Home United’s Shakir Hamzah to join Kedah in Malaysia after AFF Suzuki Cup

Home United and Singapore international Shakir Hamzah will join Kedah FA in the Malaysian Super League at the end of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

FOX Sports Asia understands that the left-back has already signed a letter of offer to link up with Aidil Sharin, who is now the head coach of the Canaries.

Shakir, 26, had a good season with the Protectors as he helped them to a second-place finish in the Singapore Premier League and also the AFC Cup Zonal title.

Shakir made 35 appearances for the Protectors and found the back of the net four times in all competitions for the Bishan-based outfit.

The Singapore club have been informed of the player’s decision and have given him their full support to pursue his first overseas stint as a player.

His versatility in defence which often saw him moving between the centre-back and left-back roles, will be a good asset to have as Kedah look to rebuild after a disappointing season.

The Malaysian club have released all their import players including star man Liridon Krasniqi.

Pending a medical, Shakir will sign a one-year contract with terms and conditions already agreed.