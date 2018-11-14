AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Man of the matches in round one

In the AFF Suzuki Cup, we’ve had eight exciting matches so far and it’s kept fans on edge as each game, so far, has resulted in a winner.

With no draws to share the spoils, there is naturally one team who outperformed the other and a corresponding star that spearheaded the victory for the proud nation.

Here is our list of the man of the match for the first eight games of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Cambodia 0 – 1 Malaysia: NORSHAHRUL IDLAN

The match’s only goal scorer is Malaysian forward Norshahrul Idlan.

At 32 years old, he’s been representing the national team since 2007 and has over 50 international appearances for the club.

He currently plies his trade with Malaysian club Pahang where he has made 17 appearances and scored two goals.

In, perhaps, his best years as a professional, he was awarded with the Best Striker and Most Valuable Player in the FAM Football Awards for three straight years from 2010-12.

Laos 0 – 3 Vietnam: NGUYEN ANH DUC

With Vietnam dominating Laos en route to a 3-0 victory, forward Nguyen Anh Duc should be awarded as the man of the match after providing an assist and scoring a goal through the match.

Another veteran of the game, he is 33 years old and has been active for almost 20 years. He’s been playing with Becamex Binh Duong in the Vietnamese’s top division where has made 338 appearances and scored 145 goals in the process.

He’s been with the national squad since 2006 and proves to be an ever-important piece to Vietnam being a contender in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

In 2015, he was awarded with the Vietnamese Golden Ball which symbolises him being the footballer of the year. Two years later, he finished as a runner-up as he brought home the Silver Ball.

Singapore 1 – 0 Indonesia: HARISS HARUN

With Singapore looking to win their fifth AFF Suzuki Cup title, much of the responsibilities rely on Hariss Harun and he took advantage by scoring the deciding goal against Indonesia.

At 27 years old, he has been servicing the international team since 2007 and is nearing 100 caps for the squad.

He is also the youngest player to debut for the national team at 16 years and 217 days old when he first featured for the country.

In 2010, he was awarded as the Young Player of the Year in the Singapore Premier League. He won the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2012, while winning the bronze medal in the Southeast Asian Games in 2007, 2009 and 2013.

Timor Leste 0 – 7 Thailand: ADISAK KRAISORN

In a 7-0 thrashing, scoring multiple goals will easily result in you being the man of the match. Scoring six goals puts you on a different level!

That’s exactly what Adisak Kraisorn did but scoring goals is what the 27-year-old is used to do. Only joining the War Elephants in 2013, he has already scored in double digits – with an impressive appearance to goals ratio.

At club level, he represents Muangthong United where he has appeared 56 times and scored 23 goals.

He was part of the team that won the AFF Suzuki Cup in 2014 and has two Kings Cup triumphs – in 2016 and2017.

Myanmar 4 – 1 Cambodia: BO BO HLAING

Similar to what Adisak did for Thailand, Bo Bo Hlaing scored two goals in Myanmar’s comfortable 4-1 win over Cambodia to make it to the list.

A young player at 22 years old, he is seemingly growing up with every game he plays and he may have easily increased his stock after his brace in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

He currently plays for Yadanarbon at club level and has been with the team since 2014.

Expect him to feature more throughout the competition as he may be one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

Malaysia 3 – 1 Laos: NORSHAHRUL IDLAN

Making a second appearance in the list, Norshahrul Idlan almost single-handedly gave Malaysia the win with two goals in less than 10 minutes to hand them the 3-1 victory.

Malaysia were surprised to find themselves down a goal but they never wavered, and Norshahrul Idlan’s presence for Malaysia in the AFF Suzuki Cup has been priceless so far.

Indonesia 3 – 1 Timor Leste: ANDIK VERMANSYAH

After a loss to Singapore, Indonesia needed a win and they found it against Timor Leste. They were certainly challenged but ultimately got a victory.

In the middle of their comeback, Andik Vermansyah helped the team get the important victory as he provided an assist and won the penalty that the team converted to take the lead.

At 26 years old, he has represented the national team since 2012 and seems to be settling into his role for the nation.

He plays either as a winger or an attacking midfielder and plays club football with Kedah, making 14 appearances for the club.

Philippines 1 – 0 Singapore: PATRICK REICHELT

With many eagerly looking at the Philippines’ opening match against Singapore, it was an intense affair that ultimately resulted in a 1-0 win for the Azkals.

Patrick Reichelt’s goal late in the game decided the tie and this results in him winning the man of the match.

The 30-year-old winger plays for Ceres-Negros and has scored an incredible 15 goals in 18 appearances for the club.

He’s nearing the half-century mark for appearances for the Philippines and continues to be an important piece in their squad.