The AFF Suzuki Cup where Southeast Asia’s top football teams battle for supremacy has deviated from its usual routine to experiment a new tournament format this year. The AFF has introduced a new home-and-away format for the competition’s 12th edition which has split opinions of fans and pundits alike!

All the nations playing the tournament will now host at least two group matches at their home — the only exception being that of Timor-Leste who are playing their designated ‘home’ matches in Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur with the Dili Municipal Stadium lacking proper lighting to host their home fixtures.

However, not everyone has welcomed the brand new format with open arms. There has been criticisms directed at it for reasons including the sheer amount of travelling the national squads will have to do during the five-week long tournament as well as the scheduling itself where two matches are played simultaneously on almost all match days.

But to settle the argument once and for all, we ask the editors of FOX Sports Asia’s regional editions their say on the new format and how it could affect the AFF Suzuki Cup in the long run.

1. What have been you early impressions of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, the first to follow the new tournament format?

Keeshaanan Sundaresan (Editor, FOX Sports Malaysia & FourFourTwo Malaysia): Generally, the new format has injected much-needed enthusiasm into the group stages. There’s a bit of strategy involved, for both the teams and fans, given that you have two home games to really maximise and two away games to negotiate past. That adds to the fun and give the teams a different type of pressure. The permutations are different too, now that it’s not entirely about the strength of one team but also whether you’re playing them at home or away.

Kelvin Leong (Digital Lead Editor, FOX Sports Asia): This format allows fair advantage to all teams involved with the two home matches. This benefits countries like Cambodia and Myanmar who have full-house crowds for most of their home games be it in friendlies or competitive matches. The 12th man effect has already worked wonders as shown in Myanmar’s comeback win over Cambodia!

Earl Averilla (Football Correspondent, FOX Sports Philippines): Yes, the attendances are set to be much better in the group stages compared to previous editions where the norm was a host country for each of the two groups. And the non-host countries often ended up with measly attendances!

Gabriel Tan (Football Editor, FOX Sports Asia): To add to that point, in last Friday’s game between Singapore and Indonesia at the National Stadium in Kallang, the attendance of 30,783 was more than the total from six Group A matches that were held in Philippines two years ago, which only combined for 11,571.

Tio Prasetyo Utomo (Editor, FOX Sports Indonesia & FourFourTwo Indonesia): The most important things is countries that never have hosted the AFF Suzuki Cup before are doing so now and they can learn so many aspects of the game like organisation, controlling the crowd and not to forget, enjoying the atmosphere of the games!

2. If it’s been all hunky-dory on first look, why has there been such an uproar among the fans regarding the viability of the new format?

May Nwe Win (Editor, FOX Sports Myanmar): It’s good that the competition is now in a home-and-away format but players needing more time to recover than training after travelling long hours to and fro away venues is something that’s needed to be considered.

Teerapatra Rundhasevi (Editor, FOX Sports Thailand & FourFourTwo Thailand): While it is indeed a good deal for the supporters, it is the players who suffer as the fixtures could take a toll on them sooner or later. Also, the economic liability for travels during the tournament is also considerable.

Kelvin Leong: Indeed, the only downside is the traveling time and coordination needed in between matches. Singapore spent almost 12 hours the day after their opening win over Indonesia to get to Bacolod in the Philippines. Without ample recovery and training, it could have played a part as the Lions lost to the Azkals 1-0.

Earl Averilla: The crunching schedule, logistics and travel time might be a concern for now, but forgivable, for me, since this is the first implementation of the new format. But it is something that can definitely be improved.

Keeshaanan Sunderasan: Travel time becomes a real issue but at this point, it becomes a cost versus benefit situation. Is the physical exertion placed on teams worth the increase in the excitement surrounding group stage games? I am inclined to say yes!

3. Are there any other concerns regarding this year’s tournament?

Ong-Art Noankung Suwannames (Football Lead, FOX Sports Thailand): A concern for me is that while the tournament has done a world of good for those fans who actually visit the stadium for matches, it has had a negative impact on those who watch the games online and on television.

Piseth Mao (Editor, FOX Sports Cambodia): I can understand that the organisers have to play two group matches concurrently to finish the tournament in the window , but I really want all the games to be played at different times so that it’s easy for those live streaming or watching matches on TV.

Gabriel Tan: Personally, it is a shame not being able to properly watch every single game now. The tournament has long been the one occasion every two years where Southeast Asian football fans are genuinely interested to see other neighbouring countries in action, and not just their own national team.

4. Those are some valid points, but what will be your final verdict on the new-look AFF Suzuki Cup?

Kelvin Leong: This new format was something the organisers had to go with because the AFF Suzuki Cup is notorious for only “starting” when the knockout stages arrive. The semifinal and final matches are fanatical so if that can slowly be translated into the group stages, the AFF are onto a winner.

Earl Averilla: Hopefully, they spread the schedule within the FIFA international breaks in the future so that all teams will get the chance to assemble their best possible squads. It might mean that the AFF Suzuki Cup could turn into a three or even six-month intermittent tournament, but will it could raise the quality.

Keeshaanan Sundaresan: Ultimately, I think the new format is great in bridging cultural and social borders within this region along with sporting ties. We’re all close, but yet so different. And the new format offers the opportunity for fans to travel a bit more and experience the different cultural settings ASEAN has to offer.

Gabriel Tan: It is my belief that – at this stage – there is no perfect formula for an ASEAN football tournament. It is down to organisers to then prioritise what is most important to them. And if, for 2018, that is getting fans in the stands supporting their teams, then this format works for now.