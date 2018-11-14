AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Demand for Vietnam match tickets skyrocket

The AFF Suzuki Cup started with a whimper, rather than a bang. Many stadiums weren’t even filled up to their full capacity, as strains of the new format began to show. However, it seems that the AFF excitement may soon return, with fans scrambling in numbers at the ticket windows in Vietnam.

On November 16, two of the ASEAN heavyweight, Vietnam and Malaysia, will go head-to-head. The game is touted to be Group A’s headline fixture, with both teams strong enough to advance to the semifinals.

However, first, they will have to play each other in a match which may just decide who tops the group. And it seems the excitement for that game has reached its peak, with several Vietnamese scrambling for match tickets at the windows.

Fans lined up outside the ticket windows from 6 AM in order to grab one for Vietnam’s upcoming match with Malaysia. Reports suggest that the Vietnamese Football Federation even received requests to buy 20,000 more tickets than the stadium’s capacity.

The fans who did manage to score a ticket for themselves will now see the Golden Dragons face Harimau Malaya on November 16. The home team have already played their opening match of the tournament when they beat Laos 3-0.

On the contrary, Malaysia have played two matches so far in the competition and managed to win both. They currently sit atop Group A.

(Image Credits: danviet.vn; AFF)