Cambodia footballing legend Phath Pen has backed the national team forward Chan Vathanaka, whose Facebook post after the 4-1 defeat to Myanmar in the AFF Suzuki Cup suggested that he might hang his boots as far as international football is concerned.

Cambodia have had a horrid start to their Suzuki Cup journey this year and have lost both their opening matches. In their opener, which was a home game, played at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh, the Kouprey Blue Angkor Warriors lost 1-0 to Malaysia.

Cambodia’s next encounter, against Myanmar at Mandalar Thiri Stadium, started well with Chan Vathanaka scoring the opener in first half. The 24-year-old, however, was taken off at half-time by coach Keisuke Honda and riding on the back of home support, Myanmar rifled in four goals in the second half.

Popularly known as CV11, the forward posted a message on his Facebook page which suggested that he might retire from international football. “I don’t deserve to be the national team player,” the post read.

However, Cambodian legend Phath Pen was quick to come in defence of the forward and termed the side’s dismal performance the mistake of the team and not just an individual.

“It’s not an individual player’s mistake but the whole team. Each team is facing the same problems. You [Chan Vathanaka] have already done a good job.

“I think we are lack of stamina in the last minutes of the games. We need to think again and question ourselves. Why is our stamina down in the last minutes of the games? We need to find ways to solve this problem,” he said.

With these two losses, Cambodia’s chances of qualifying for the semifinals hang by a thread. They first welcome Laos on 21st November and then travel to Vietnam for their final group stage encounter scheduled for 24th November.

Chan received a lot of support from Cambodian fans as well through comments on his Facebook post.