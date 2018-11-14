AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Indonesia 3-1 Timor-Leste

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Indonesia’s 3-1 win over Timor-Leste in Tuesday’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group B clash.

For awhile, it looked as though the upset of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 was about to take place at the Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

Despite being the only team that had to qualify for the tournament, Timor-Leste took the game to Indonesia and took the lead in the 48th minute courtesy of a Rufino Gama stunner.

However, Indonesia lived up to expectations as they mounted a fightback and ultimately claimed their first points of the campaign courtesy of goals from Alfath Fathier, Stefano Lilipaly and Beto.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks out five things we learnt from the game.

1) Bima unafraid to ring the changes

Having seen his side fall to an opening defeat to Singapore last Friday, Indonesia coach Bima Sakti did not hesitate to wield the axe as he made six changes to his starting XI.

While it did not immediately reap dividends, Bima deserves credit for showing he is prepared to change things up if they are not working.

In particular, experienced winger Andik Vermansyah proved to be an inspired introduction as he laid on an assist for Alfath’s equaliser before winning the penalty that was converted by Lilipaly.

2) Riko is a game changer… but can he play from the start?

For the second game running, Persija Jakarta winger Riko Simanjuntak had an impact coming on from the bench.

Like he did against Singapore, his sheer pace and trickery caused real problems for the Timorese backline and he helped Beto score the third goal with a trademark assist – leaving two defenders for dead before floating a perfect cross to be headed home.

As he has shown with his club, Riko has no problems seeing out the full 90 minutes so Bima should have no problems deploying him from the start.

But, does he still deal more damage as a game changer? That is a question that is yet to be answered.

3) Timor-Leste have forwards that can deal damage

Timor-Leste will probably struggle to keep out Singapore and Philippines in their remaining two matches, as defence is clearly not their forte.

However, when going forward, they should not be underestimated.

Henrique Cruz has been quiet thus far but showed in the qualifying win over Brunei Darussalam that he knows where the back of the net is, while Rufino produced one of the goals of the tournament with his stunning half-volley from the edge of the box that had Indonesia goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa grasping at thin air.

4) Indonesia are still lacking creativity in the middle

For a long time now, Merah-Putih have been known for their exciting play on the flanks at the likes of Andik, Riko, Febri Haryadi and Irfan Jaya are just the latest in a long production like of skillful, lightning-quick wingers.

But, compared to teams like Thailand and Vietnam who can call upon players such as Chanathip Songkrasin (absent from this tournament though) and Nguyen Quang Hai, the Indonesians genuinely lack an advanced creator with an eye for the killer pass.

For all the hype he gets, Evan Dimas is more of a deep-lying playmaker and does his best work in the initial stages of the build-up.

Against better teams, Indonesia may not always be able to rely on their wingers to carve open the opposition defence.

5) Will Indonesia rue selecting just one out-and-out striker?

Having enjoyed an excellent scoring rate in his time with Indonesia with clubs such as Persipura Jayapura, Arema and Sriwijaya, the naturalised Brazilian Beto is not a bad choice to lead the line.

He has had a tough start at the tournament but did break his duck with a neat header against Timor-Leste, but also did not capitalise from a number of good openings.

Nonetheless, apart from Beto, the only other striking option is Dedik Setiawan who – with nine goals in Indonesia’s Liga 1 this season – is by no means the most-prolific of frontmen.

Lilipaly did play as a striker at Asian Games 2018 but would still be a better fit as an attacking midfielder which begs the question: if Beto does not fire, do Indonesia have enough firepower to go all the way?