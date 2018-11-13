AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Fans slam Indonesia for lacklustre performance against minnows Timor Leste

Five-time runners-up Indonesia survived a huge scare against minnows Timor-Leste in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday. The home team were down by a goal early in the second half at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, but scored three goals in the later stages to register a comeback victory. 

Rufina Walter Gama stunned the Tim Garuda fans at the iconic stadium with a long-distance volley in the 48th minute but Alfath Fathier scored the equaliser at the half-hour mark thanks to a mistake by the goalkeeper. Stefano Lilipaly converted from the spot to make it 2-1 before veteran striker Beto Goncalves put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd minute.

However, the Indonesia fans who were already on a loggerheads with Indonesia’s national football federation (PSSI), had even more reasons to be disappointed after Timnas’ unconvincing win and they took to twitter to express their concerns over their favourite side.

It all began well for Indonesia and a good number of fans who gathered in the stadium, despite an online campaign to give the game a miss as a protest against the PSSI, were in full voice to cheer their team.

But that optimism waned as Timor-Leste came out of the blocks flying from the kickoff!

But it all went down south when Timor-Leste took the lead early in the second half!

But they came back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory and the mood improved again!

But some fans were of the opinion that the dismal performance was due to the scheduling of Indonesia’s matches barely few days after their loss against Singapore!

They will now play Philippines on November 25.

