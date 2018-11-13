Five-time runners-up Indonesia survived a huge scare against minnows Timor-Leste in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup on Tuesday. The home team were down by a goal early in the second half at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, but scored three goals in the later stages to register a comeback victory.

Rufina Walter Gama stunned the Tim Garuda fans at the iconic stadium with a long-distance volley in the 48th minute but Alfath Fathier scored the equaliser at the half-hour mark thanks to a mistake by the goalkeeper. Stefano Lilipaly converted from the spot to make it 2-1 before veteran striker Beto Goncalves put the game beyond doubt in the 82nd minute.

However, the Indonesia fans who were already on a loggerheads with Indonesia’s national football federation (PSSI), had even more reasons to be disappointed after Timnas’ unconvincing win and they took to twitter to express their concerns over their favourite side.

It all began well for Indonesia and a good number of fans who gathered in the stadium, despite an online campaign to give the game a miss as a protest against the PSSI, were in full voice to cheer their team.

Goosebumps! 🇮🇩 Indonesia fans belt out the national anthem ahead of their crucial #AFFSuzukiCup18 clash against Timor Leste at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. #MyTribe #timnas pic.twitter.com/xvafQ11pFZ — Dugout Asia (@DugoutAsia) November 13, 2018

But that optimism waned as Timor-Leste came out of the blocks flying from the kickoff!

Me watching timnas rn….. pic.twitter.com/yepXGeE1k9 — Perfectly Balanced (@WiIdananugraha) November 13, 2018

Me looking at timnas play after Luis Milla left… pic.twitter.com/Cx5gA6wTS2 — Fajar Ardiansyah (@fajar_ardi7) November 13, 2018

But it all went down south when Timor-Leste took the lead early in the second half!

Meanwhile, don’t know whether #Timnas Indonesia is playing this bad or Timor Leste has adjusted and playing this good. I don’t know but this team beat the Azkals last year in a Taiwan tournament. Will Hanoi 2010 happen again?#TimnasDay#AFFSuzukiCup18 https://t.co/Bx2EQX2UlP — #SupportOurPinoyAthletes (@JRedAnsaldo) November 13, 2018

But they came back from behind to secure a 3-1 victory and the mood improved again!

🇮🇩 Indonesia fans unite to salute @Stefan0Lilipaly with a song 🎶 as they seal a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Timor Leste. #AFFSuzukiCup18 #MyTribe #Timnas pic.twitter.com/qp0Z42o9Zj — Dugout Asia (@DugoutAsia) November 13, 2018

But some fans were of the opinion that the dismal performance was due to the scheduling of Indonesia’s matches barely few days after their loss against Singapore!

Thailand ada jeda seminggu dan main home. Indonesia cuma jeda 4 hari dan harus away. Agak kurang adil AFF bikin jadwalnya. — Informasi Bola Indonesia (@bola_indonesia) November 13, 2018

They will now play Philippines on November 25.