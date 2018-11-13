AFF Suzuki Cup |

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Azkals get milestone win over Singapore

The Philippines just achieved another double-shot of milestones by winning for the first time against Singapore through a 1-0 result in the AFF Suzuki Cup while Phil Younghusband achieved his 100th cap for The Azkals.

Here are some of the reactions of fans on Twitter:

After the first half with both teams level and no gaols scored, a contrasting viewpoint was produced from both sets of fans with Azkals fans frustrated while Singapore Lions supporters satisfied with the fight that the team have shown.

Azkals fans:

Lions fans:

In the second half, at the 79th minute, the hosts were able to get the breakthrough with Patrick Reichelt converting a chance on goal.

Filipino fans definitely celebrated the goal scored:

Come full-time, the congratulatory tweets started to pour:

Meanwhile Singapore fans, despite the negative result are looking ahead to the next match.

Comments