AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Azkals get milestone win over Singapore

The Philippines just achieved another double-shot of milestones by winning for the first time against Singapore through a 1-0 result in the AFF Suzuki Cup while Phil Younghusband achieved his 100th cap for The Azkals.

Here are some of the reactions of fans on Twitter:

After the first half with both teams level and no gaols scored, a contrasting viewpoint was produced from both sets of fans with Azkals fans frustrated while Singapore Lions supporters satisfied with the fight that the team have shown.

Azkals fans:

Officiating is definitely vintage Southeast Asia. No blood no foul. That said, there's a disconnect between the #Azkals midfield and attack, understandable given the circumstances. Somebody's gotta link up PYH, who's often isolated, with midfield. — Rex Torrecampo (@RexTorrecampo) November 13, 2018

disappointing. we enjoyed much of the possession at 63% but had 7 shots with no on target. how about some goals lads — John Kenneth Jaramilla (@kennjaramilla) November 13, 2018

Lions fans:

Pretty solid half from our Lions. Held our own against a star-studded Philippines side. Gabriel Quak has improved so much during his short stint in Thailand. Safuwan with a goal-saving tackle mid-way through the half but otherwise it’s been positive. #OneStrong #PHIvsSIN — Ervin (@DieHardCFCFan) November 13, 2018

The boys can be proud of their first half performance. They clearly have the Azkals rattled who had to rely on their experience to get under the skin of some of our players. I think fitness will be key in the 2nd half. #SGfootball #ONESTRONG #AFFSuzukiCup18#PHISIN pic.twitter.com/7ByvVayzm2 — Official Malaypak (@malaypak) November 13, 2018

In the second half, at the 79th minute, the hosts were able to get the breakthrough with Patrick Reichelt converting a chance on goal.

79' GOALLLLL! PHILIPPINES SCORE! 1-0! Riechelt somehow makes his way through the Singapore defence and calmly slots the ball into the net. That came out of nowhere! But what a massive goal that could prove to be! #PHIvSIN #AFFSuzukiCup18 #WearYourPride pic.twitter.com/RCEolXhi4s — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) November 13, 2018

Filipino fans definitely celebrated the goal scored:

Goal for the Philippines! Yesssss Azkals Patrick Reichelt. — meriam estrella (@yam_estrella) November 13, 2018

Come full-time, the congratulatory tweets started to pour:

Meanwhile Singapore fans, despite the negative result are looking ahead to the next match.

We did not create anything upfront which was kind of disappointing. The Europeans were wily and clinical so kudos to them. #SGfootball #ONESTRONG #AFFSuzukiCup18#PHISIN — Official Malaypak (@malaypak) November 13, 2018

What a big loss #ONESTRONG #AFFSuzukiCup2018 hope shahril ishak will gt well soon. #Singapore — Rizwan (@rizwano) November 13, 2018