AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Indonesian fans call for boycott of Indonesia vs Timor Leste match in protest

Indonesia have some of the most passionate fans in all of Southeast Asia. This was on display just a few days ago during an AFF Suzuki Cup match between Indonesia and Singapore.

On that particular occasion, fans of The Eagles travelled from their native country to watch the away match unfold, but brought with them a very peculiar banner. The travelling support unveiled a sign saying, “Are you not ashamed of your junior teams’ achievements?”! Oops!

This was of course, directed towards their own team, and took the world by surprise, considering Indonesian players themselves would have expected their side to cheer for them. The banner was in relation to the success of the Indonesian Junior team as of late, while the senior side have largely struggled to live up to the hype.

And the fans went one further today. As it turns out, there is a Twitter campaign going around asking fans to boycott the game between Indonesia and Timor-Leste. A certain section of the fan base is clearly unhappy with how the football is being handled in their country, and have now decided to take matters into their own hands.

What’s concerning is that in a short time, #KosongkanGBK has really taken off, and may well impact what transpires in the game against Timor-Leste today. Indonesia is one of the few places where the domestic league is continuing to take place during the action of the national team, and this has further enraged some fans.

These fans have taken to social media, and have received varying responses:

