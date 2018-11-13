Myanmar got off to a flying start in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup, overpowering Cambodia by 4 goals to 1. While the players on the field strutted their stuff, the spectators remained smitten by events unfolding off of it, more particularly by one particular fan, who unwittingly triggered a regional search on social media.

Tay Zar Ko Ko, a makeup artist by profession, was spotted in the VIP lounge taking in the action on the field. Multiple fans though seemed more taken by her striking beauty than the game being played, which led to a rapid search on social media as they quickly attempted to find her profile.

This was the picture she uploaded of herself paying attention to the events on the field, on her own Facebook profile:

Fans remained mesmerised but confused as they attempted to put a name to the face.

One even went as far as to hilariously call her his wife, trying to dissuade the others from carrying on with their search:

The debate raged on as to whether she was indeed from Myanmar or if she was Japanese:

As people grew increasingly impatient trying to find out who she was, one man finally managed to do so.

It was also revealed that she watched the game together with her sister in the VIP lounge.

Interestingly enough, she seems to be a huge sports fan:

Coming to the action on the field, Myanmar recovered from an early setback to take control of the game in the second half and emerge 4-1 winners.

As for Tay, maybe she is the Myanmar side’s lucky charm, as mentioned by a few people in the comments. Indeed, if she does show up for the remaining matches, it would surely give the fans their money’s worth.