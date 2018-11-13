AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Twitter reactions following Azkals’ squad announcement

Waiting until the day of their first game in the AFF Suzuki Cup to introduce their final 23-man squad, the Philippines’ decision to do so has achieved one thing – set social media on a buzz.

With the competition well on its way, the Azkals are set to open their campaign with a clash against four-time tournament champions Singapore at Panaad Stadium. While most are already preparing for their specific tactics, there has been a cloud on who new coach Sven-Goran Eriksson will pick to represent the country in the competition.

A few hours ago, that list was announced and fans of Asian football and the Azkals went to their social media outlets to share their thoughts on the timing.

Some noticed the exception of young stars from the line-up.

Just preparing Jarvey Gayoso (and other young footballers too) for AFC U-23 in March, no need to force it if he’s not reach the level yet — Tree-Fellaini (@3Fellaini) November 13, 2018

Others thought it could’ve been a good chance to bring in Jarvey Gayoso to experience a big competition.

Others noticed that nearly half the squad plays for one team in the Philippines, which may show that this team may have chemistry after all.

AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 23 Man Azkals Line-up … 10 out of 23 are from Ceres Negros FC #standproud #Azkals #affsuzukicup2018 https://t.co/k30aLfRY62 @FOXSportsAsia — istaKristy (@jezamider) November 13, 2018

With 7 out of 11 midfielders in the Philippines squad coming from Ceres Negros, + playing in Ceres’ home ground, Fandi may want to start Anu given his #AFCCup2018 experience against Ceres! #AFFSuzukiCup18 #sgfootball — Zhen Ming (@zhenming6) November 13, 2018



Meanwhile, others applauded the inclusion of Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge as a tight schedule won’t appear to restrict him for featuring for his country.

Pretty cool that Cardiff released Etheridge for the AFF Suzuki Cup. — Haziq (@idkaybictdie) November 13, 2018

Regardless if it was tactics or just ensuring the best squad, but everyone is glad the Azkals have a final team and seem ready to battle in the AFF Suzuki Cup.