Cambodia suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Myanmar in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on Tuesday despite their star striker Chan Vathanaka pulling them ahead in the early minutes of the Group A match.

However, the 24-year-old was taken off by coach Keisuke Honda at the start fo the second half and he seemed to have taken the defeat and substitution to his heart as he posted something on his Facebook profile just hours after the game.

“I am not qualified enough to be called up to the national team squad,” posted CV11 on his social media profile along with a photo of him celebrating the Angkor Warriors’ goal scored in the 23rd minute of the game.

Hlaing Bo Bo’s brace and one apiece from Si Thu Aung and Than Htet Aung helped Myanmar come back from behind to record a 4-1 win and in doing so, handed Cambodia their second defeat of the tournament.

However, after Vathanaka’s post went viral on the internet, many Cambodia fans have come in support of the striker who has the weight of guiding his country at the international level on his shoulders.