The AFF Suzuki Cup, in its two-decade-long history, has witnessed a whole variety of matches. From high-scoring, one-sided blowouts to low-scoring thrillers, the competition has featured it all.

The 2018 edition has had its fair share of variety as well, ranging from Thailand’s 7-0 thumping of Timor-Leste to Singapore’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Indonesia. With the latter in mind, we take a look at five teams with the fewest goals scored in AFF Suzuki Cup history:

#5 Philippines – 29 goals

Philippines have come a long way since the time they debuted in 1996, failing to score a single goal in the entire tournament. However, they have improved by leaps and bounds, making it to the semi-finals on 3 consecutive occasions between 2010 and 2014.

Their recent resurgence does not hide the fact that they have been a historically poor side in front of goal, having taken part in 10 editions, playing a grand total of 39 matches, but netting a measly 29 goals, the latest coming in a narrow 1-0 win over Singapore.

Their first ever goal in the competition was scored by Alfredo Gonzalez, while their top scorer remains Phil Younghusband who has managed 5 goals thus far.

#4 Laos – 26 goals

Like the Philippines, Laos too, have participated in 10 editions of the tournament, but unlike the Azkals, they have never made it to the semi-finals. With just 26 goals scored and a whopping 129 conceded, Laos have the worst goal difference in the competition (-103).

Their first ever AFF Cup goal was scored by Saysana Savatdy, in a 5-1 defeat to Indonesia in 1996.

#3 Cambodia – 19 goals

Cambodia have featured in 6 editions of the AFF Cup (excluding 2018) and have failed to make it out of the group stages even once.

While they have amassed a much more admirable tally of goals than the last two teams on this list, it is still not a number to be proud of.

Cambodia, in 22 games, have registered 19 goals, averaging under a goal a game. Their only two victories in the competition came against Laos (2000) and Philippines (2002).

#2 Timor-Leste – 3 goals

Just a year on from making their international debut – in 2003 – Timor-Leste found themselves in elite company in 2004 when they were roped into the 2004 edition of the AFF Cup as replacements for Brunei, and drawn alongside Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar.

The general consensus was that Leste were simply there to make up the numbers and that statement rang true for the most part as they succumbed to crushing defeats to Malaysia (5-0) and Thailand (8-0).

However, they did save face with a gritty performance against the Philippines, going down to 2 late Emelio Caligdong goals. They also got on the scoresheet against Myanmar, Diamantino converting from the spot.

Timor-Leste failed to qualify for all of the subsequent editions of the Suzuki Cup until this year when they will be taking part for just the second time. they scored their first goal of the tournament in a 3-1 defeat against Indonesia.

#1 Brunei – 1 goal

Brunei, unsurprisingly, round off this list, having netted just once in the competition’s history! That might be a little less surprising if you take into account the fact that they have featured in just 1 edition of the tournament – the very first iteration way back in 1996.

Drawn in Group B alongside Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Malaysia, Brunei succumbed to heavy defeats in 3 of their 4 matches, conceding a whopping 15 goals in the process. However, they did eke out a 1-0 win against the Philippines courtesy a strike from Mohammad Irwan, which turned out to be the only goal they would ever score at the competition.

This time around, Brunei fell at the final hurdle of qualification, losing to Timor-Leste in a closely-contested affair.