AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Philippines vs Singapore, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

The Philippines open up their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign at home when they host Singapore at Panaad Stadium in Group B.

Singapore got their campaign off to a winning start after a 1-0 victory over Indonesia in their tournament curtain-raiser and are looking to get maximum points again when they visit the Philippines.

The Azkals have yet to finish in the top three of the competition but have been competitive as they’ve finished as semi-finalists in three of the last four tournaments.

On the other hand, Singapore are four-time winners who are looking to re-establish themselves as the best in the competition after bowing out in the group stages in the last two campaigns.

Expect a tough battle as the last four meetings between the two teams have resulted in one win for each while the other two ended in draws.

For fans who are unable to watch the game live in Bacolod, here are some of the places to catch this intriguing clash.

Those in the Philippines can tune in to ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

As for the supporters in Singapore, you can watch the Lions Fans on the OktoSports Network.

To follow each exciting play, you can also join us in our live blog through FOX Sports Asia.