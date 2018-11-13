AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar fans’ heart-warming gesture after Cambodia game

Myanmar opened their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with a resounding 4-1 come-from-behind victory against Cambodia last night. Even as the players put on an outstanding display on the pitch, the Myanmar fans stole the spotlight with their heartwarming actions after the final whistle.

The Myanmar fans could be pictured cleaning up after themselves, picking up litter from not just inside the stadium, but also the walkways surrounding it in what was truly an incredible gesture – and a first for the Suzuki Cup.

This harkens back to the 2018 World Cup, where Japan showcased something similar, staying back after matches – including gut-wrenching defeats – to clean up garbage from the stadiums, earning the respect of the entire footballing community for their actions.

Their actions clearly rubbed off on the Japanese players as well, who, after their exit from the tournament, took time out to tidy up their dressing room, leaving it absolutely spotless. They also ended up writing a thank-you note in Russian, praising the hospitality they had received for the duration of the competition.

Amazing from Japan.

This is how they left the changing room after losing v Belgium: cleaned it all.

And in the middle, have left a message to Russia: “Spasibo” (Thank you) pic.twitter.com/lrwoIZt2pR — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 3, 2018

And now it looks like the Myanmar faithful are following in their Asian counterparts’ footsteps with their actions in the Suzuki Cup. A truly class act and one that hopefully carries over to other teams as well.

Football is nicknamed the beautiful game, and actions such as these just drive that point home.