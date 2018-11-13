AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Philippines vs Singapore

Singapore travel to Panaad Stadium in Bacolod as they are hosted by the Philippines in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The Azkals are playing their first game in the competition and are hoping to get a big win over the four-time tournament winners.

On the other hand, Singapore already have one win in the campaign after a 1-0 victory over Indonesia in their tournament opener.

In this highly-anticipated clash, here are the predicted starting XI for both squads.

PHILIPPINES (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Neil Etheridge

Defenders: Daisuke Sato, Alvaro Silva, Carli De Murga, Stephan Palla

Midfielders: John Patrick-Staruss, Manny Ott, Stephan Schrock, Iain Ramsay

Forwards: Phil Younghusband, Jovin Bedic

SINGAPORE (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Hassan Sunny

Defenders: Shakir Hamzah, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Midfielders: Hariss Harun, Izzdin Shafiq, Gabriel Qual, Yasir Hanapi

Forwards: Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi