Indonesia and Timor-Leste both started their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaigns on a losing note and will be looking to bounce back when the two sides clash at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Indonesia will be banking on the 75,000-strong home support to lift their spirits, while Timor will be looking to move on from the hiding they received at the hands of an Adisak Kraisorn-led Thailand side last time around.

Bima Sakti’s side are yet to win the competition, finishing runners-up on four different occasions, and while they did not get off to the best of starts, there is still time for them to stage a recovery.

When and where to watch, live stream, updates:

The match between Indonesia and Timor-Leste will be played on Tuesday, 13 Nov 2018 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Indonesia.

You can catch the action live with kick-off at 19:00 (07:00 PM) local time.

FOX Sports Asia will broadcast the match in Malaysia and Thailand.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV.

The action can be witnessed through live blogs and updates right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.