AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Indonesia vs Timor-Leste

Two teams coming off the back of slightly contrasting defeats square off when Indonesia host Timor-Leste at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium as AFF Suzuki Cup action continues.

Indonesia looked disjointed in their 1-0 defeat to Singapore, with creative spark Stefano Lilipaly failing to inspire his side. However, they still have 3 games to play and will look to get their campaign back on track beginning with the game against Timor-Leste.

Timor Leste, on the other hand, were walloped into submission by Thailand, and their campaign looks all but over. They will need to ring the changes ahead of their game against Indonesia, but will that be enough to stop a side that needs a win to keep their Suzuki Cup challenge alive?

Fox Sports Asia looks at how the 2 sides could line-up for this fixture:

Indonesia (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Andritany Ardhiyasa

Defenders: Gavin Kwan, Rizky Pora, Hansamu Yama, Ricky Fajrin

Midfielders: Evan Dimas, Zulfiandi, Febri Hariyadi, Irfan Jaya

Forwards: Andik, da Costa

Timor Leste (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Fagio Augusto

Defenders: Victor, Jose Silva, Ricky, Adelino

Midfielders: Nataniel Reis, Jose Almeida, J da Costa, Feliciano Goncalves

Forwards: Henrique Cruz, Rufino Gama