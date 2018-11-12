AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Malaysia 3-1 Laos

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Malaysia’s 3-1 win over Laos in Monday’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A clash.

For ten minutes after Phithack Kongmathilath fired Laos ahead in the fourth minute at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, it looked as though Malaysia would be humiliated.

Then, for the 72 minutes that followed Zaquan Adha’s equaliser, it looked as though Harimau Malaya’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 would take a huge dent with an unthinkable draw against the Laotians.

But, popping up to put the hosts in the lead in the 86th minute and then adding another for good measure in injury-time, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha emerged as the match-winner for Malaysia as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the tournament.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks out five things we learnt from the game.

1) Tan Cheng Hoe’s sense of adventure needs to be applauded

More than a few eyebrows would have been raised when Malaysia’s starting XI was announced as coach Tan Cheng Hoe named an adventurous lineup.

Apart from his usual back four and one traditional central midfielder in Akram Mahinan, the other five players were all wingers or forwards and Syafiq Ahmad even had to slot into the engine room.

And, with Malaysia desperately searching for a winner, the introduction of Akhyar Rashid, Shahrel Fikri Fauzi and Ahmad Hazwan Bakri meant they finished the match with five out-and-out attackers on the field.

Granted, Laos are arguably the weakest side in Group A but Tan’s cavalier approach, at a time when football is regularly plagued by conservative tactics, deserves credit.

2) Sundram has not lost his ability to organise a team

He may have come under criticism during his time in charge of Singapore for perceived negative tactics, but there is no denying that V. Sundramoorthy knows how to set his stall out to defend – which is completely acceptable for a team like Laos.

His five-man defence and four in midfield provided two brick walls which the Malaysians really had to work hard to break down.

Of course, the final scoreline proved that it is almost impossible to defend for 90 minutes and get a result, but – with Sundram at the helm – Laos could pose more problems for their opponents than many are expecting.

3) Golden oldies shine for Malaysia

Considering the wave of new talent that has come through for Malaysia recently, it is a nice story how it has been the older brigade that has led their charge thus far.

Norshahrul has emerged as the match-winner both against Cambodia and Laos, while twins Zaquan Adha and Aidil Zafuan have led by example in attack and defence respectively.

The likes of Safawi Rasid, Akhyar Rashid and Syafiq could still light up the tournament, but it is the veterans who are carrying Harimau Malaya at the moment.

4) The lack of a successor to Safiq Rahim could be Malaysia’s downfall

Perhaps the one thing that compounded Malaysia’s struggle to find the breakthrough was a lack of a creative influence in the final third.

Norshahrul was the likeliest to provide a spark but, with Mohamadou Sumareh relegated to the bench, the Malaysians really missed a creative playmaker that Safiq has been for the past decade.

Apart from his obvious playing talents, the Johor Darul Ta’zim star was also a calming figure of leadership, and Malaysia’s haphazard attempts to put the ball into the box would not have been as frequent with a patient schemer in the side.

5) The gulf in class for Laos is clear for all to see

Once a fairly-proud footballing nation in Southeast Asia, having qualified for every Suzuki Cup since the first tournament in 1996 until 2014, Laos have fallen quite some way.

Even Soukaphone Vongchiengkham, who used to cause all sorts of problems for even the region’s top defences, struggled to have much of an influence on Monday’s contest.

While they may not have had an automatic berth at this tournament, Timor-Leste and Brunei Darussalam are both showing signs of improvement and it is not unthinkable that the Laotians might have to qualify – and even fail to do so if that is the case – in 2020.