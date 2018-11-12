Azkals mean business but I believe in Team Singapore – Hassan Sunny

Hassan Sunny knows the Philippines are going all out to win their first AFF Suzuki Cup title but the Singapore custodian is confident of the Lions’ chances in Bacolod.

The two Southeast Asian giants will clash on Tuesday in the city of Bacolod in an AFF Suzuki Cup Group B game.

Singapore and Philippines are in Group B along with defending champions Thailand, Indonesia and Timor-Leste.

Fandi Ahmad’s charges opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Indonesia last week and will be seeking to get another positive result against the Azkals to keep their momentum going.

While the Lions go into the game riding high on confidence, they will be up against a team filled with European-based stars like Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge, Daisuke Sato who plays in Romania and FC Erzgebirge Aue’s John-Patrick Strauss.

Along with Suphanburi midfielder Luke Woodland, Ceres-Negros playmaker Stephan Schrock and captain Phil Younghusband, these players will form the spine of Sven-Goran Eriksson’s lineup against the Lions.

Despite going up against a star-studded Philippines side, Hassan reckons the Lions can still get the job done away from home.

“This is a huge game for both countries based on what is at stake. They called every single one of their stars back, even the ones playing in Europe who have big-game experience. They definitely have a very strong group of players,” Hassan told FOX Sports Asia.

“Having said that, we are going into the game with a bit of momentum and we are confident of getting something out of the game. We play as a team and I have belief in my teammates. We’ll give them a good fight that’s for sure.”

Another win in Bacolod will see Singapore move to the top of Group B as Thailand will only play their second group game on matchday three.

Hassan, who has experienced the disappointment of the previous campaigns is refusing to look beyond the next game, but knows that a good performance against the Azkals will help continue re-establishing the Lions’ bond with the Singapore supporters.

He said: “The Indonesia game was not just a good win but it was a night where we were one again. The fans are very important for us and to have them sing the national anthem together with us loud and proud, that really meant a lot.

“As a team, we understand the last few years haven’t been easy for the fans but it is now up to us players to make it right.”

Singapore will have a seven-day break after the Philippines game before they tackle Timor-Leste at home. They will then head to the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok to close out their group commitments against the War Elephants on November 25.