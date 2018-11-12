AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar coach defends Aung Thu exclusion, says he is still recovering

Myanmar began their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in fine fashion after thrashing Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia 4-1 at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium on Monday. But conspicuous by his absence form the victors’ starting 11 was their most lethal weapon Aung Thu!

22-year-old Aung Thu was supposed to spearhead the Asian Lions’ attack in the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier football competition, but when the team list for their opening game against Cambodia was revealed, everyone was surprised to see his name not in the first 11!

The Police Tero attacker was given only a place in the substitutes’ bench as German coach Antoine Hey named his squad for Monday’s game. And not much later, the fans and pundits alike were left wondering as to why Aung Thu did not warrant a place in the first 11!

Myanmar play some beautiful stuff but it falls down with the final ball all too often. Unless there are injury concerns, makes decision to leave Aung Thu on the bench a bewildering one.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #MYAvCAM #TimeToShine — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) November 12, 2018

However, after his team registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Cambodia who were coached by Japan legend Honda, Myanmar manager Hey explained as to why Aung Thu did not feature from the start in the game.

“We have other players who are waiting for the chance today. We have others players who can step in. Aung Thu is the very important player in our plan. We will use him as good as we can do in this short time. He’s resting for four weeks for his injury. He just coming back.”

“The way he played today is absolutely outstanding. He didn’t train for very long time. He’s still trying to catch up with. We are not going to use him 90 minutes in every match. That’s for sure.” said the German coach when he was asked post-match about the star player’s exclusion.

Aung Thu came on as a substitute at halftime against Cambodia and created several chances for himself as well as his opponents in the 45 minutes of action he got in the opening match of their campaign.

However, that performance seems to not have made any changes to coach’s plans when it comes to utilising his most important player at the AFF Suzuki Cup.