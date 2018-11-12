Myanmar began their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in fine fashion after thrashing Keisuke Honda’s Cambodia 4-1 at the Mandalar Thiri Stadium on Monday. But conspicuous by his absence form the victors’ starting 11 was their most lethal weapon Aung Thu!

22-year-old Aung Thu was supposed to spearhead the Asian Lions’ attack in the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier football competition, but when the team list for their opening game against Cambodia was revealed, everyone was surprised to see his name not in the first 11!

The Police Tero attacker was given only a place in the substitutes’ bench as German coach Antoine Hey named his squad for Monday’s game. And not much later, the fans and pundits alike were left wondering as to why Aung Thu did not warrant a place in the first 11!

Myanmar play some beautiful stuff but it falls down with the final ball all too often. Unless there are injury concerns, makes decision to leave Aung Thu on the bench a bewildering one.#AFFSuzukiCup18 #MYAvCAM #TimeToShine — Paul Williams (@PaulWilliams_85) November 12, 2018

However, after his team registered a comfortable 4-1 win over Cambodia who were coached by Japan legend Honda, Myanmar manager Hey explained as to why Aung Thu did not feature from the start in the game. But the coach’s thinking behind the decision will be one not many can digest!

“I wanted to give opportunities to other players in the squad. Since Aung Thu is the key player for Myanmar, I do not want the other opposition teams to know more about him,” said the German coach when he was asked post-match about the star player’s exclusion.

What was more startling was that the coach even went onto say that he did not have any intention to start Aung Thu in the upcoming group stage matches as well!

Aung Thu came on as a substitute at halftime against Cambodia and created several chances for himself as well as his opponents in the 45 minutes of action he got in the opening match of their campaign.

However, that performance seems to not have made any changes to coach’s plans when it comes to utilising his most important player at the AFF Suzuki Cup.