AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at Myanmar’s 4-1 win over Cambodia in Monday’s AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A clash.

It was the proverbial game of two halves at the Mandalarthiri Stadium as Myanmar got their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign up and running, coming from a goal down at halftime to beat Cambodia 4-1.

The Cambodians certainly gave their opponents a scare and deserved their lead with an industrious display in the opening 45, but the hosts were able to respond and pick up their first points in Group A having had a bye in the opening round of games.

Here, FOX Sports Asia picks out five things we learnt from the game.

1) Bunheing leads the line admirably but needs to improve

Playing as the lone striker with Chan Vathanaka and Brak Thiva supporting him from the wings, Reung Bunheing never stopped trying to get Cambodia going.

Yet, for all his industry, he severely lacks polish and needs to improve on the final product if he wants to keep his place in the starting XI.

There were a couple of occasions where he could have really set up his team-mates after breaking free but either failed to look up or messed up a simple square pass, and ended up handing possession back to Myanmar from a promising position.

He also missed a host of chances in the opening loss to Malaysia and has to improve at international level.

2) Myanmar need Aung Thu firing on all cylinders

Had Aung Thu been 100 per cent right, there is no reason why Myanmar coach Antoine Hey would not have started him unless they genuinely underestimated Cambodia.

Aung Thu is coming off a physically-taxing first season with Police Tero, with the added mental weight of having been relegated from Thai League 1, so he is undoubtedly exhausted on both fronts.

Yet, when he came on, there was genuine fear from the visitors as they stood off him and gave him plenty of space to deal damage.

Despite having a penalty saved, Aung Thu was a key catalyst for Myanmar’s revival but they now need him fully fit and on form if they are to really challenge for the title.

3) Unheralded Htike Htike Aung a real miss for Myanmar

For some time now, Zaw Min Tun has been Myanmar’s premier centre-back and his usual partner Htike Htike Aung usually does not receive as many plaudits.

But, with Htike Htike Aung ruled out through injury, there was a real air of vulnerability in the Myanmar backline, which Cambodia could have exploited more had they been more clinical in the final third.

4) Goalkeeper remains an area of concern for Cambodia

For so long, Sou Yaty had a stranglehold on the Cambodia No. 1 jersey and, while capable of the spectacular, was far from convincing most of the time.

While it is Keo Soksela who has been given the nod so far in this tournament, it looks like he has picked up some “Yaty-esque” behaviour.

Having done brilliantly to guess right and save Aung Thu’s penalty, the Visakha custodian then undid his good work by dropping a fairly routine catch that led to Than Htet Aung making it 2-1 to Myanmar.

Soksela would also feel like he could have done better for the third goal he conceded, as he failed to hold on to a fairly tame shot by Maung Maung Lwin to allow Sithu Aung to score on the rebound.

5) The wings could be key for Myanmar

With modern football favouring “inverse wingers” and “inside forwards”, right-footed players deployed on the right and vice versa almost seems a thing of the past now.

Nonetheless, when set up correctly, traditional wing play can still be damaging in its own right and Myanmar should just that with Maung Maung Lwin and Sithu Aung.

Both players spent most of their time hugging the touchline and looking to stretch the play, which was something Cambodia just could not cope with in the second half.

Photo credit: Football Federation Cambodia