AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar 4-1 Cambodia, Player Ratings

Much was made of Keisuke Honda’s decision to return to the Cambodian dugout, ahead of their second AFF Suzuki Cup match against Myanmar. However, the Japanese legend did not enjoy a successful outing as his side were thrashed 4-1. We take a look at how the players fared.

Myanmar

Z. Kyaw (6): The Myanmar shot-stopper had little to do throughout the match, bar that early flurry from Cambodia. He did have to make a casual save every now and then but was a comfortable spectator for much of the second half.

D. Htan (6): Htan had a fairly average game as his side ran out winners by four goals to nil. He could’ve done better to prevent Cambodia from opening the scoring, however, as he was paired directly against Sos Suhana, who would go on to provide the assist.

Z. P. Pyho (6): The centre-back didn’t have much to do in the second half. Although, he did have to deal with a first-half flurry from CV11 and his teammates.

M. Zaw (6): Again, like the rest of his defensive partners, Zaw enjoyed smooth sailing albeit after the first 45 minutes.

T. Thein (7): Despite earning a yellow card, Thein had a pretty decent game. The full-back was helpful in both attack and defence and even provided the assist for Myanmar’s equalizer.

B. Hlaing (9): The star of the show with two goals to his name. While many expected all the eyes to be on star-man Aung Thu, it was Hlaing Bo Bo who stole the limelight. The midfielder scored twice and helped control the possession throughout. As good a performance from a midfielder as you can expect.

M. Maung (7): The winger did well on both the attacking and defensive fronts. Maung put in a good shift as well, even though he couldn’t cap his hard work with a goal or an assist.

M. A. Lwin (7): Another one of the Myanmar players who put in an excellent shift. Lwin did great in midfield and helped keep the game flowing as long as he was on the pitch. He was ultimately replaced by Ye Ko Oo in the 80th minute.

N. Yan (5): An early casualty of the manager’s tactics, Yan never really settled in and got the time to showcase his talent. He was replaced by starman Aung Thu for the second half.

S. Aung (8): The Myanmar winger who did get a goal to his name. Sithu Aung had a game to remember as he helped Myanmar overcome a one-goal deficit to win 4-1.

M. Zin (6): Four goals scored and your striker comes off without a goal or assist. How often does that happen? Unfortunately, it did with Zin, who couldn’t find the net or a teammate to reap attacking returns.

Substitutes

A. Thu (5): An unexpectedly mediocre performance from Myanmar’s starman who was brought in only for the second half. He did end up missing a penalty though.

Y. K. Oo (6): Came in late to replace Lwin but did well to keep the game moving.

T. H. Aung (8): What an impact he had coming in as a substitute. Than Htet Aung entered the fray after 63 minutes had already been played. He scored one 7 minutes later and then provided an assist for Hlaing Bo Bo’s second goal.

Cambodia

S. Keo (5): From hero to zero! That too within a few minutes! After what was a stunning penalty save to keep Cambodia in the match, Keo made a huge howler to let Myanmar score their second minutes later. He conceded three more throughout the game.

S. Krya (5): Another horrid performance from the fullback who offered nothing extraordinary in attack or defence; that too on such a crucial day for the Angkor Warriors.

H. Pheng (4): When a team gets scored on four times, a lot of the blame has to assigned to the defenders. That’s exactly what happened today as Pheng and his side were abysmal throughout.

S. Visal (4): Just like his central defensive partner, Visal also had a torrid game. Only, he managed to get booked as well.

R. Sath (5): Once again, guilty of letting Myanmar in too easily. Looked shaky throughout the game but at least kept his opposition number quite.

S. Kouch (4): Keisuke Honda’s decision to go with three in the middle of the park didn’t end up well, with the midfield being completely overrun during the late stages.

T. Bin (5): Didn’t enjoy the best of days and was completely outclassed by his opposition numbers.

T. Brak (5): Guilty of not doing anything positive with the ball.

C. Vathanaka (7): Looked bright when he was on the pitch and even got a goal to his name. Surprisingly, head coach Keisuke Honda thought best to take him off for the second half.

S. Suhana (6): Was lively during the opening few minutes; the only time when Cambodia truly threatened Myanmar. He even got an assist to his name when he played Vathanaka in to score.

B. Reung (5): It is a weird day of football when five goals are shared but neither striker has any contribution. Like his counterpart, Reung was also missing for much of the match. Unfortunately for him, his absence was noticed as his side were thrashed 4-1.

Substitutes

P. M. Udom (5): Did trouble the goalkeeper with a speculative shot but that was the only remarkable thing he did.

K. Sokpheng (5): Came on late to make an impact but couldn’t do much.

C. Chhouen (5): Was tasked with replacing Chan Vathanka during the second half but couldn’t live up to the standards.