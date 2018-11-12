AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Match Day 1: The Top 5

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks five of the most impressive performers from the opening round of matches at AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The long wait is over as AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 – the 12th edition of Southeast Asia’s premier international tournament – got underway last Thursday.

It was Vietnam and Malaysia who got up and running in Group A by defeating Laos and Cambodia respectively, before Thailand and Singapore followed suit with victories over Timor-Leste and Indonesia a day later.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at “The Top 5” from Match Day 1 of the tournament.

Nguyen Anh Duc (Vietnam)

Group A favourites Vietnam got off to a perfect start as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Laos, with young guns Nguyen Cong Phuong and Nguyen Quang Hai both putting in starring displays.

However, special praise has to go to veteran striker Nguyen Anh Duc – the oldest player in the squad by some margin.

The Becamex Binh Duong target man may not have enjoyed the type of international career that many of his peers have with less than 30 caps to his name but, at the age of 33, is finally getting a real chance to finish on a high.

Amidst all the attacking fluidity that Vietnam play with, the 1.82-metre Anh Duc provides a constant focal point in attack and will be hoping to put away the many chances that are bound to fall his way throughout the tournament.

Zaquan Adha (Malaysia)

While his twin brother Aidil Zafuan kept things steady at the back, and strike partner Norshahrul Idlan Talaha netted the only goal of the game in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Cambodia, it was arguably Zaquan Adha who was most influential for Malaysia.

The tireless forward was full of industry and his tendency to drift wide created plenty of space for the likes of Norshahrul, Mohamadou Sumareh and Safawi Rasid to exploit.

While he only has 39 caps compared to Aidil’s 73, the fact that Harimau Malaya coach Tan Cheng Hoe opted to hand Zaquan the captain’s armband is a sure sign of the influence he has in the team.

Chan Vathanaka (Cambodia)

There would have been no other player in the Cambodia side with more to prove against Malaysia than Chan Vathanaka following his failed spell with Pahang.

Having been heralded as a huge signing at the start of 2018, the fleet-footed winger was released midway through the campaign and would have been keen to make an impact against the Malaysians.

While it was ultimately not to be for Cambodia, Vathanaka actually impressed playing in a different role than his usual out on the flanks as he started as an out-and-out striker.

He ultimately failed to hit the target but his sheer pace and skill gave the Malaysia backline all sorts of problems, and he looks set to once again use the Suzuki Cup to showcase his talents.

Zulqarnaen Suzliman (Singapore)

A few eyebrows would have been raised when Singapore coach Fandi Ahmad plumped for 20-year-old Zulqarnaen Suzliman as his starting right-back ahead of the more-experienced Faritz Hameed and Nazrul Nazari.

But the Young Lions starlet fully repaid the faith shown in him with an assured display in Singapore’s 1-0 win over Indonesia on Friday.

The nippy wideman, who actually began his career as a midfielder, was one of the few Lions with more than enough pace to cope with Indonesia’s fleet-footed wingers and was hardly overawed by the magnitude of the occasion.

Adisak Kraisorn (Thailand)

Would it even be remotely possible to leave out Adisak Kraisorn after his six-goal showing in Thailand’s 7-0 triumph over Timor-Leste?

Granted, the Timorese will not be the toughest of opposition in Group B, but the War Elephants still deserve praise for not taking things easy and, instead, delivering an emphatic performance.

Having only netted twice prior in the Suzuki Cup, Adisak unleashed his predatory instincts and showed why he should be considered as an alternative to Teerasil Dangda at next January’s AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Adisak Kraisorn heads in the goal for his fourth goal of the match! Stunning!

And, with the Thais bound to create plenty of opportunities in every game, the Muangthong United man could easily have his eye set on breaking the competition’s record for most goals by an individual in a single tournament – set by Noh Alam Shah in 2007 with his ten-goal haul.