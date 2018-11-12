Japan legend Keisuke Honda has been confirmed to be back on the touchline for Cambodia’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup group match against Myanmar at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay on Monday.

And Cambodia captain Kouch Sokumpheak believes that the presence of Honda, who played for Japan in the summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, will inspire his teammates during their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign.

Honda, who still plays professionally for A-League side Melbourne Victory despite singing as the joint manager of the Angkor Warriors in August, did not attend the team’s AFF Suzuki Cup opener against Malaysia when they lost 1-0

However, with club football taking a break across the globe due to the international break, the Japan star has been able to travel to Myanmar to join up with the Cambodia squad.

“Everyone was surprised that Honda was the new team manager of Cambodia because he is a world-class player – I was very happy about that,” captain Sokumpheak told AFF Suzuki Cup’s official website.

“No one expected that he would come and train us, and it’s great to get the chance to play football with him during training, when he also shares his experiences from his career with us,” he added.

The midfielder further added that: “I want to give everything I can in the match in order to make Keisuke Honda proud of the way he has coached and trained us.”

“Hopefully we will play the best we can and show him that what he is teaching us is working and that he is helping us improve. We know Myanmar are a good team but we will do everything we can to get a good result,” added the 31-year-old.

Japanese midfielder Honda is still going strong as a player and scored his second A-League goal in Melbourne Victory’s 4-1 home win over the Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.

He also leads the assists chart in Australia’s domestic league with four assists this season.