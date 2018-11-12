AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Malaysia 3-1 Laos, Player Ratings

Malaysia won 3-1 against Laos to get their second win in Group A of the AFF Suzuki Cup. But it wasn’t a walk in the park as they Harimau Malaya’s offence were tested by the stout defending of the visitors.

Here’s how the players fared:

MALAYSIA:

GK – Khairul Fahmi Che Mat (4): Never faced too much threats but conceded a goal off a freekick in which he could have done better to make a save.

DF – Syahmi Safari (6.5): Did his job on the defensive end. Routine like effort given that Laos were mostly on the back-foot. Provided the assist that led to the equaliser.

DF – Aidil Zafuan Abd Razak (6): Effective at the back, frustrating most of Laos’ attempts/

DF – Shahrul Saad (4): Responsible for the foul that resulted in a goal for Laos. Did enough for the rest. But still a negative factor for the night if Malaysia ended the match with anything less than a win.

DF – Syazwan Andik Ishak (5): Delivered the goods on the defence. But a tactical shift prompted his early substitution as Malaysia chased for the winner.

MF – Akram Mahinan (6): Did what is expected.

MF – Safawi Rasid (4): A relatively lacklustre performance. Could have done much better with his quality and finishing. Definitely an off night.

MF – Syazwan Zainon (4.5): Nothing extraordinary for the night. Not much of a standout as well.

FW – Norshahrul Idlan Talaha (8): The team’s X-factor. Scoring two late goals serving as the mace that broke down Laos’ seemingly almost impenetrable wall.

FW – Syafiq Ahmad (4.5): A forgettable performance from the frontline. Being frustrated on several occasions by the opposition’s stout defending.

FW – Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (6.5): Scored the equaliser that averted a possibly monumental upset. But wasn’t able to add or follow up despite numerous chances.

SUB 1 – Akhyar Rashid (6): his introduction added more punch for Malaysia providing the assist for Norshahrul’s second goal, but missed a glorious chance in the second half.

SUB 2 – Shahrel Fikri Fauzi (5): Did well in the few minutes of involvement that ran the opposition ragged late in the match.

SUB 3 – Azam Azih (5): Lice Shahrel his introduction provided the fresh legs Malaysia needed to exploit a tiring Laotian backline.

LAOS:

GK – Saymanolinh Praseuth (6.5): Saved many attempts from the Malaysian juggernaut despite some unorthodox handling, opting for a punch or parry than catching the ball.Kept his team very much in the game for the most part.

DF – Vanna Bounlovongsa (5.5): A commendable effort on the defensive end for the most part but was undone eventually by Malaysia’s offensive force late in the match.

DF – Lathasay Lounlasy (5.5): Like the rest of the defence was able to hold the fort for most the first and second half until ran ragged by the quickness and talent of the Harimau Muda frontline.

DF – Thotnilath Sibounhouang (C) (4.5): A commendable effort as a team captain but earned a caution in the game.

DF – Aphixay Thanakanthy (5.5): A commendable effort on the defensive end that only serves as consolation in the end after Malaysia got the two goal advantage late in the match.

MF – Kaham Phetsivilay (4): A commendable defensive effort but was outplayed by Malaysia on the midfield.

MF – Bounphachan Bounkong (4): Like the rest of the midfielders, they were subdued by Malaysia especially in the second half/

MF – Phithack Kongmathilath (6): Scored the opener. But that’s it. Mostly defended against he stronger Malaysian side.

MF – Phouthone Innalay (4): Like most of the midfield, was most of the time left helping the backline. Not much creativity from the squad.

MF – Chanthaphone Waevongsoth (4): Mostly on the back-foot but was able to frustrate the hosts. Was subbed out a few minutes after the hour mark.

FW – Souk Aphone Vongchiengkham (3): Had a hard time for most of the match

SUB 1 – Somxay Keohanam (3): Participated in a short duration for a striker with an immense takj to turn things around.

Sub 2 – Kittisak Phomvongsa (NA): Despite being a defender, his introduction provided too little time for assessment.

Sub 3 – Soukchinda Natphasouk (NA): Too little too late for the forward to make an impact, with Malaysia already having the momentum when he was introduced.