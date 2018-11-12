AFF Suzuki Cup history: Five top-scoring nations in the campaign

In the opening games of the AFF Suzuki Cup, there have been no shortage of action and goals have been aplenty.

With that in mind, many are expecting intense goal-scoring action throughout the competition and before we look ahead, let’s take a look at the highest-scoring nations in the tournament’s history.

Note that the goals tallied are based on completed tournaments, thus, we are not including the goals in this year’s competition as some teams have not competed yet.

INDONESIA – 145 GOALS

Amazing to see that Indonesia top the rankings despite being the only team in the list that have not won the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Competing in the tournament since its inception in 1996, the Indonesians have scored an incredible 145 goals while playing 58 matches until 2016.

The country boasts some of the most prolific scorers in the competition, with names like Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto and Bambang Pamungkas in the top six and seven in overall goals scored in AFF Suzuki Cup history.

THAILAND – 141 GOALS

With five AFF Suzuki Cup titles to their name, Thailand are bound to appear on the list and make it second with 141 total goals scored.

It has helped the team achieve much success as they are also the team with the most victories at 40 and have already shown their abilities in the early stages of this year’s competition.

As for their goal-scoring exploits, Teerasil Dangda and Worrawoot Srimaka find themselves in a three-way tie in second spot with 15 total goals in the competition – along with Lê Công Vinh from Vietnam.

VIETNAM – 121 GOALS

Speaking of the Vietnamese, they make their way into third on the list as one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

Despite only winning one tournament, back in 2008, they are always vying for the top spot and are regularly regarded as one of the contenders year in and year out.

Lê Công Vinh has scored 15 goals in the competition to be one of the second-most prolific scorers, while Lê Huỳnh Đức also makes an appearance in the top-five of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

MALAYSIA – 101 GOALS

The 2010 winners, Malaysia are fourth and final team to break over 100 goals as of 2016 with 101 goals in 11 tournament appearances.

Much like Vietnam, the Malaysians are always in the talks as possible title contenders in the competition and their goal-scoring capabilities are a big reason why.

Safee Sali and Indra Putra Mahayuddin are two of the most prolific strikers in the competition’s history as both have nine goals in the competition. Safiq Rahim is also a notable name as he was 2014’s top scorer of the competition with six during the campaign.

SINGAPORE – 95 GOALS

Last, but not the least, are the four-time AFF Suzuki Cup champions Singapore. The Singaporeans are more known for their defensive strengths, being the team with the least number of conceded goals in the competition, but they have done enough on the offensive end to take the fifth spot.

They are certainly trying to bounce back after two poor performances in the last two years of the competition, but they have been historically good and it’s only a matter of time before they find themselves back on top.

Noh Alam Shah is the tournament’s top scorer with 17 goals, while Agu Casmir and Khairul Amri have 11 and 10 for the country, respectively, as they are both in the top 10 of the top scorers in the tournament.