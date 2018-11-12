AFF Suzuki Cup history: Five nations with the most points in the competition

With the AFF Suzuki Cup firmly underway, only a handful of teams are yet to begin their campaign but there have been nothing short of action in recent games.

In the 11 years of the competition, there have been a lot of points shared among international teams but, naturally, there are some who are more dominating than the other.

We take a look at the top five highest-scoring nations in the competition throughout its history until the last completed campaign in 2016.

THAILAND (134 POINTS)

Five-time champions, Thailand are currently the standard in which competing teams in the AFF Suzuki Cup are aiming for.

Having competed in 11 tournaments, they have played the most games with 63, as of 2016. Their dominance is well-documented as well, as they hold the most number of wins through the competition at 40, nearly double the wins against the team that comes in second.

Furthermore, they are also tied with the most number of top four finishes with nine throughout the competition.

INDONESIA (99 POINTS)

The only team to appear on the list who have not yet lifted an AFF Suzuki Cup trophy, Indonesia find themselves second on the list.

In 11 total tournaments joined, the Indonesians have played the second-most number of games at 58. As of 2016, they have scored a total of 145 goals as they are the most prolific nation in the competition.

Despite still looking for their first title, the Indonesians have constantly been in the mix as they hold the most number of finishes as runners-up with five, and have been in the top four in eight competitions as a whole.

VIETNAM (99 POINTS)

Coming in third are the 2008 winners Vietnam who have 99 points in the competition until 2016.

Having taken part in all AFF Suzuki Cup campaigns so far, The Golden Dragons have played a total of 57 games in the competition and have won 28 so far. They are the fourth-best team when it comes to conceding goals as they are only behind Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia among teams with at least 10 appearances in the competition.

Despite only winning once in their history, Vietnam have constantly been threats as they have finished in the top four in nine of their 11 appearances in the tournament.

SINGAPORE (92 POINTS)

As four-time winners, it is surprising to see Singapore are only fourth in the list. With 92 points, they’ve played 52 games in 11 tournament appearances – winning 26 games in total.

The Lions have five top-four finishes, but have struggled in the last two editions of the competition. Despite their struggles, they are the team with the least number of goals allowed with 49 since the last tournament.

Last crowned as champions in 2012, they failed to make it out of the group stages in the last two tournaments and only managed to win one game out of a possible six.

MALAYSIA (87 POINTS)

Last on the list are Malaysia who have secured 87 points until 2016. Also one of the nations to have joined in every single AFF Suzuki Cup competition so far, the Malayan Tigers were crowned as champions in 2010.

Just like Vietnam, Malaysia may have only won one tournament, but they are constantly among the top-ranking teams in the competition – with eight top-four finishes so far, with their 2014 finish as runners-up their best as of late.

The Malaysians are tied for third most games played in the competition at 57, while the fourth most prolific scoring nation with 101 goals scored so far.