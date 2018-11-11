Singapore die-hard fans arrive in Philippines for AFF Suzuki Cup game

About 20 Singaporeans, led by Singapore die-hard (DHF) fans group leader Akbar Hashim have arrived in Bacolod, Philippines for the Lions’ AFF Suzuki Cup clash with the Azkals.

The game is scheduled on Tuesday at the Panaad Stadium as Fandi Ahmad’s charges seek to secure a second win after opening their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Indonesia on Friday.

Thailand currently lead Group B after putting Timor-Leste to the sword in a 7-0 win while Tuesday’s match against the Lions will be the Azkals’ first game of the tournament.

Philippines have called up all their big guns, including Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and Daisuke Sato who plies his trade in the Romanian league.

Akbar, who has organised tours to support the Lions since the Malaysia Cup days, departed Changi Airport together with 20 supporters on Sunday morning.

“Where the Lions go, we go. Win, lose or draw, DHF will be there to give morale support to the national team,” Akbar told FOX Sports Asia.

“We are looking forward to a great game and hopefully, Fandi and the boys can get the result we desire against Philippines.”

Victory for Singapore will set them up nicely with six points but the Lions are up against a team who will be looking to give newly-appointed head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson a winning start.

Singapore are gunning for a fifth Suzuki Cup title while the Azkals have never won the tournament in their history.