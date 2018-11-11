AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Malaysia vs Laos

Malaysia face Loas in the second fixture of match day 3 of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur with both sides needing a win — but for altogether different reasons.

2010 champions Malaysia have three points in their bag after defeating Cambodia in the opening fixture, but will want another three to strengthen their credentials for the knockout stages before facing regional heavyweight and 2008 AFF Suzuki Cup winners Vietnam.

Meanwhile, for Laos, their tournament will be as good as over even before it began if they fail to get at least a point out of the Malaysia encounter. They had lost to Vietnam in the first match and would want to avoid defeat against Malaysia to even have an outside chance for qualification when they face the unfancied sides of the group.

So, lets take a look at how the two teams might lineup for the clash at Kuala Lumpur.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia would have expected to score more than once against Cambodia in their opener, but that wasn’t the case at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium. However, it looks like head coach Tan Cheng Hoe will not disrupt the balance of the side and would want to give the starting 11 from the first match a go again against Laos.

Goalkeeper: Khairul Fahmi

Defenders: Syazwan Andik, Shahrul Saad, Aidil Zafuan, Syahmi Safari

Midfielders: Safawi Rasid, Akram Mahinan, Syamer Kutty, Sumareh

Forwards: Norshahrul Idlan, Zaquan Adha

LAOS

Laos did not have the best of preparations heading into this game after a cloud of uncertainty over one of their star names. Soukaphone Vongchiengkham was reported to have walked out of V Sundramoorthy’s team the day after their opener allegedly unhappy with his role as a substitute.

But it looks like he has since made peace with the coaching staff and has rejoined the squad ahead of the game against Malaysia. But Sundramoorthy is still not expected to give the midfielder a starting role especially after his shenanigans.

Goalkeeper: Saymanolinh Pasueth

Defenders: Lathasay Lounlasy, Aphixay Thanakanthy, Thotnilath Sibounhuang, Kahn Phetsivilay, Sonevilay Sihavong

Midfielders: Phouhtone Innalay, Chanthaphone Waevongsoth, Phithack Kongmathilath, Bounphachan Bounkong

Forward: Soukchinda Natphasouk