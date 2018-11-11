AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar vs Cambodia, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

Myanmar open their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 campaign at home in Mandalarthiri Stadium against Cambodia on November 12, 2018.

Also known as The Asian Lions, Myanmar will look forward to getting the full three points in front of their supporters.

But it is easier said than done as Cambodia will make sure they give a good fight in the hopes of keeping their contention alive.

So this will definitely be a crucial match for both squads, albeit with different objectives, that could set the stage for an exciting match.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Myanmar vs Cambodia kicks off on November 12, 2018 at 1800 local time (1930 SGT) at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay, Myanmar.

To Myanmar-based fans who won’t be able to watch in the venue, they can catch the live TV broadcast on MRTV, SkyNet 4 and SkyNet HD.

Radio broadcast is also available via Myanmar Radio.

For Cambodia-based fans, TV broadcast will be via Bayon Television

In Malaysia, the match can be viewed on RTM on TV and MyKlik on streaming format.

In Thailand, you can watch on Bugaboo while in Vietnam, you may watch in at least one of VTV’s platforms.

Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation Facebook Page