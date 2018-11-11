We are moving on to the second round of exchanges in the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as Malaysia face Laos in Group A of Southeast Asia’s premier football competition on Monday.

The match will be played at Kuala Lumpur’s Bukit Jalil National Stadium and will kick off at 8.45 PM SGT.

Malaysia played in the tournament’s curtain-raiser on Thursday and came away with a narrow 1-0 win over Cambodia as striker Norshahrul Idlan scored in 30th minute.

Meanwhile, Laos come in to the match after suffering a defeat in their opener. In the match held at their home stadium in Vientiane, Laos were thrashed by Vietnam 3-0 as Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Anh Duc and Nguyen Quang Hai were on the scoresheet.

With heavyweight clash against Vietnam coming up next for Malaysia on November 16, it will be important for Harimau Malaya to record a victory and make sure that they can progress out of the group stages no matter what the result will be against the Golden Dragons.

Meanwhile Laos will face Myanmar on the same day in the AFF Suzuki Cup.

When and where to watch, live stream and updates:

Fans from Malaysia and Thailand can catch the coverage of the AFF Suzuki Cup will be available on the FOX Sports Asia network.

FOXSportsAsia.com will also have all the latest news, features and opinion from the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup as well as LIVE updates from all the matches through our live blogs right here on the FOX Sports Asia website.

Fans in Malaysia can tune into Astro Super Sports to watch the action take off. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Astro Arena Sports.

Indonesian fans can watch the action on RCTI and iNews channels.

Fans in the Philippines can watch the AFF Suzuki Cup on ESPN5 and Aksyon TV