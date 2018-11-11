AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals striker Javier Patino out due to injury

Buriram United and Azkals striker Javier Patino confirms through his social media post that he is going to miss the AFF Suzuki Cup campaign due to a calf injury. He’ll be set to leave the Azkals camp any time soon.

It can be considered a notable blow for the Philippines’ buildup to the regional tournament campaign being one of the most experienced forwards in the on-going training camp.

However, based on the player’s post via his Instagram story, he opted not to risk and gamble his place in the squad if he is not at optimal condition stating that he cannot help the squad playing with such a fitness concern.

In the end, he wished the team luck in the upcoming Suzuki Cup and he promised to recover and return to the Azkals for the Asian Cup 2019 trounament.

Javier Patino started his career in Spain playing for Cordoba at one point before moving to Buriram United in 2013 where he made a name as one of the most effective forwards in the Thailand’s top-flight.

His scoring achievements merited a move to Chinese Super League Club Henan Jianye in 2015 but an ACL injury led to his release in 2018 which led to a return to the Thunder Castle.

In terms of his tenure with the Azkals, he earned his first call-up in 2013 and has featured in several qualification fixtures, but he has yet to compete for the Philippines in the AFF Suzuki Cup. It is also initially expected that he will only compete for The Azkals during the FIFA international break.