AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Myanmar vs Cambodia

Myanmar open their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A campaign as they host Cambodia at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay tomorrow, November 12, 2018.

Although the Asian Lions would definitely aim for a win in front of their home fans, the have to be wary of their opponents, The Angkor Warriors, who will try to pull all the stops to avoid a second defeat.

Here are how the two teams will most probably lineup their Starting XI:

MYANMAR

Myanmar will definitely put out their best possible lineup to kick-off their campaign with a win and knowing that Cambodia will be a dangerous squad aiming to bounce back after losing their opener against Malaysia.

Goalkeeper: Kyaw Zin Htet

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Soe Moe Kyaw, Thein Than Win

Midfielders: Yan Naing Oo, Maung Maung Soe, Ye Ko Oo, Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung

Forward: Aung Thu

CAMBODIA

This second match is a must win for Cambodia. But the situation to get full three points gets more complicated as they face Myanmar on their home stadium.

A lacklustre performance by forward Reung Bunheing will likely put him on the bench to be replaced by Prak Monyoudom.

Goalkeeper: Um Vichet

Defenders: Chheng Meng, Soeuy Visal, Hong Pheng, Saret Krya

Midfielders: Brak Thiva, Kouch Sokumpheak, Sos Suhana, Chan Vathanaka

Forward: Keo Sokpheng, Prak Monyoudom