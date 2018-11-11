AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Myanmar vs Cambodia

Myanmar open their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Group A campaign as they host Cambodia at Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay tomorrow, November 12, 2018.
Although the Asian Lions would definitely aim for a win in front of their home fans, the have to be wary of their opponents, The Angkor Warriors, who will try to pull all the stops to avoid a second defeat.
Here are how the two teams will most probably lineup their Starting XI:
MYANMAR
Myanmar will definitely put out their best possible lineup to kick-off their campaign with a win and knowing that Cambodia will be a dangerous squad aiming to bounce back after losing their opener against Malaysia.
Goalkeeper: Kyaw Zin Htet
Defenders: Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Soe Moe Kyaw, Thein Than Win
Midfielders: Yan Naing Oo, Maung Maung Soe, Ye Ko Oo, Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung
Forward: Aung Thu
CAMBODIA
This second match is a must win for Cambodia. But the situation to get full three points gets more complicated as they face Myanmar on their home stadium.
A lacklustre performance by forward Reung Bunheing will likely put him on the bench to be replaced by Prak Monyoudom.
Goalkeeper: Um Vichet
Defenders: Chheng Meng, Soeuy Visal, Hong Pheng, Saret Krya
Midfielders: Brak Thiva, Kouch Sokumpheak, Sos Suhana, Chan Vathanaka
Forward: Keo Sokpheng, Prak Monyoudom