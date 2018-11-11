AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Keisuke Honda set to return to the touchline for Cambodia

Much has been said about Cambodia’s new high-profile managerial signing. The Angkor Warriors made headlines around the world after the appointment of Japanese star Keisuke Honda as their manager, despite the fact that the forward is continuing his playing career with Australian side Melbourne Victory.

Considering his obvious engagements, it was always known that Honda would be unable to give all his time to the Cambodian National team, but fans of Cambodian football would nonetheless have hoped for a more hands-on handling of the team from their new boss.

Cambodia began their AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 journey this past week and were unsuccessful in their attempt to pick up a victory at home. The Angkor Warriors did have spells in the game where they impressed but went down 1-0 nonetheless. Aside from the defeat, there was a notable absentee in the Cambodian dugout too.

Honda was unavailable for the game due to his club engagements, but it has now been revealed that the Japanese will be able to make it for his team’s second match of the tournament – a crucial clash against Myanmar.

Sources close to the Cambodian national team have confirmed that indeed, their superstar manager will be available for the match against Myanmar which is scheduled for 12th November. The news will come as a major boost to fans of Cambodia as well as their own players, since his absence certainly made a difference to how the team performed in their first match against Malaysia.

Honda has an A-League match lined up on 11 November for Melbourne Victory, but is expected to leave that day itself in order to make it in time for the Cambodian team’s Suzuki Cup battle against Myanmar. Whether his presence is enough to galvanize a Cambodian side desperate for some ‘victory’ of their own, is another matter altogether.