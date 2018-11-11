AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Myanmar announce 23-man squad for the tournament

Myanmar face-off against Cambodia at Mandalar Thiri Stadium to open up their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign and they recently released their 23-man squad.

As the only team without a match so far, Myanmar are looking to go level with Vietnam and Malaysia at the expense of Cambodia.

With 2016 as a successful campaign as they finished as semi-finalists, The Asian Lions are hoping to get off with a win.

Here are the names to make-up their complete list:

Goalkeepers: Kyaw Zin Htet, San Sett Naing, Phone Thitsar Min

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Win Moe Kyaw, Nanda Kyaw, Ye Yint Aung, Pyae Phyo Zaw, Soe Moe Kyaw, Thein Than Win

Midfielders: Hlaing Bo Bo, Lwin Moe Aung, Yan Naing Oo, Maung Maung Soe, Ye Ko Oo, Htet Phyo Wai, Maung Maung Lwin, Sithu Aung, Than Htet Aung

Fowards: Aung Thu, Zin Min Tun, Aee Soe