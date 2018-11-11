AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Former teammates Sundramoorthy and Tan prepare for Malaysia and Laos clash

Malaysia and Laos clash at Bukit Jalil National Stadium as both continue their AFF Suzuki Cup campaigns but there there are also a lot of eyeballs looking at the sidelines between these two teams.

Laos are under the tutelage of coach Varadaraju Sundramoorthy but opened their campaign to a 0-3 loss to Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the Malaysians are led by Tan Cheng Hoe and started off well with a 1-0 win over Cambodia a few days ago.

Sundramoorthy and Tan are familiar with each other, having been teammates in Kedah back in the late 80s. Tan spent his entire senior career with the club, while Sundramoorthy stayed from 1989-90.

Now facing each other in the Suzuki Cup, the former teammates are surely looking to get maximum points against each other.

Speaking to the press, Tan shared the importance on their coming match-up against Sundramoorthy. He said: “Tomorrow is an important game. Great respect for the Laos team, they are highly motivated. I also know the coach, we were teammates before. So we have to play with the same intensity, same discipline to get the three points. Laos are good defensively, they can be a difficult team to break down. But my boys played really well against Cambodia and we need to repeat that performance and ensure we win tomorrow.”

He went on to speak that his players need to play well and try their best to get a result.

“We definitely want to play good football and I hope my players can play that way. But at the end of the day, if we don’t score, there’s nothing much we can do either,” he said.

On the other hand, Sundramoorthy praised his former teammate, saying: “I think coach Tan is doing a good job. The Malaysian team is playing well. We started off with a defeat against Vietnam, who I consider to be favourites. But my players did well and I thought we played some good stuff. That said, tomorrow is about who turns up. Malaysia are a good side and we are definitely underdogs, but if we turn up, we have every chance of doing well.”

He went on to give his thoughts on what Malaysia have to offer, saying: “Malaysia’s attacking unit has the ability to cause us trouble. Sumareh, Safawi, Norshahrul and Zaquan, these are the guys we need to be careful of because they can create a lot of problems.”

When asked on his familiarity being he is Malaysian, Sundramoorthy claimed: “Yes it’s an advantage for me to know these Malaysian players. It will give us some edge but most importantly, we have to play well.”