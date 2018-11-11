AFF Suzuki Cup: Most successful coaches in the competition

The AFF Suzuki Cup is now in its 12th edition and since its inception in 1996, there have been four countries crowned as champions.

Among those four, Thailand have the most with five, while Singapore is only one behind with four. Malaysia and Vietnam round out the champions list so far in the competition.

Among the 11 champions in so far, there have been seven coaches to help lift the Asian nations to triumph and here are three of the most successful coaches in the AFF Suzuki Cup’s history.

RADOJKO AVRAMOVIĆ (Singapore) – THREE TIMES (2004/05, 2006/07, 2012)

Radojko Avramović, known also as Raddy, is now a 68-year-old coach who was born in Sjenica, FPR Yugoslavia and played as a professional goalkeeper during his younger days.

He managed a number of international teams from Oman to Kuwait before landing the Singapore job in 2003. He stayed with the team until 2012 and won three AFF Suzuki Cup titles with the squad.

In the 2004/05 season, he helped the team finish second in their group before beating Myanmar in the semis and thrashing Indonesia over two legs in the final. It was Singapore’s second AFF Suzuki Cup triumph at the time.

He successfully led The Lions in the next tournament as they defended the crown. Despite a slow start in the group stages, winning only one of three games, Avramović managed to help his team keep their nerve as they, eliminated Malaysia in the semis before overcoming heavyweights Thailand in the final.

After disappointing campaigns in 2008 and 2010, Avramović won his last AFF Suzuki Cup title in 2012 by reaching the knockout stages and eliminating the Philippines in the semis before, again, trouncing on Thailand in the finale to win 3-2 on aggregate.

To date, he’s the only three-time winner of the competition.

PETER WITHE (Thailand) – TWO TIMES (2000, 2002)

While Singapore’s Avramović is the first to win the AFF Suzuki Cup three times, former Thailand coach Peter Withe was the first to win the tournament multiple times as a coach.

Born in Liverpool, England. Withe played as a striker and went on to play over 539 club matches in his professional career. He came to Thailand to manage in 1998 and only took two years before winning the AFF Suzuki Cup.

Before he arrived, Thailand had already won one AFF Suzuki Cup. However, after a controversial campaign in 1998 under coach Withaya Laohakul, the War Elephants chose Withe to help reignite Thailand’s winning frame of mind.

In the 2000 campaign, they were out to redeem themselves as they were the host country and were nearly flawless in the group stages – winning all their games. They would go on to beat Malaysia in the semis before thrashing Indonesia 4-1 in the final.

Heading to 2002, many believed that Thailand were still the team to beat and with Withe at the helm, it was understandable why. However, the group stages was tough as they only won once in three matches, but did enough to advance.

They then switched to another gear, beating Vietnam 4-0 in the semis before beating Indonesia via penalty shootout to win their second-consecutive title.

He would leave Thailand in 2003 but already cemented his place as one of the best coaches in the competition.

KIATISUK SENAMUANG (Thailand) – TWO TIMES (2014, 2016)

Last, but certainly not the least, is Kiatisuk Senamuang who has helped Thailand win the last two AFF Suzuki Cups.

Withe and Avramović have their own distinctions in history books but “Zico” is not to be left out as he is the first person to win the AFF Suzuki Cup as, both, player and head coach.

One of the most successful Thai players to ever grace the game, Zico won the tournament three times – 1996, 2000 and 2002. A striker, Senamuang certainly showed his class in the AFF Suzuki Cup as he is tied as the fifth most prolific goal-scorers in the competition with 12.

As an international coach, Zico was a caretaker manager in 2013 before taking over full-time from 2014 to 2017.

When he arrived, Thailand had failed to win in the last five AFF Suzuki Cup tournaments and finished as runners-up in three of those five times.

In 2014, the War Elephants looked to be ready to reclaim their throne as they won their three group stage matches before dispatching the Philippines in the semis and outlasted Malaysia in the to win the championship 4-3 on aggregate.

Two years later, Zico led his men back to the summit with another unbeaten run in the group stages and then dominating Myanmar in the semis. They lost the first leg of the finals 2-1 against Indonesia but Senamuang helped his team rally in the second leg to win 2-0 and take their fifth crown overall.