AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Azkals’ Neil Etheridge might have to cover 18,378 miles for the tournament if selected

Philippines goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, who plays for Cardiff City in the Premier League, if selected in the national team for the first few matches of the tournament, will have a crazy week of travelling. Here we take a look at how much distance Etheridge will have to cover if he is to shuttle between club and country commitments for the AFF Suzuki Cup.

The AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 commenced earlier this week but the Azkals, who have been drawn in Group B are yet to play their first match. They open their account with a home match against Singapore on November 13 in Bacolod.

Though the 23-man squad is yet to be announced, the Cardiff City goalkeeper is believed to have joined, or on the way to join, the team at their camp in Bacolod. He flew from Cardiff just hours after their 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The international break runs from November 12 to 20th and thus it is highly probable that Etheridge will play at the Suzuki Cup as Philippines’ first two games are scheduled for November 13 and 17.

Etheridge has already completed or is halfway through the 7215 miles journey from Cardiff to Bacolod via Manila to feature against Singapore on November 13. He will then fly with the team to Kuala Lumpur to play Timor-Leste on November 17, again via Manila (1974 miles).

The Azkals play Thailand in their third group stage match on November 21 in Bacolod. If Cardiff City do allow Etheridge to play that match as well, as the Premier League club next play only on November 24 against Everton, he will have to travel another 1974 miles.

The goalkeeper will then travel back to join his club mates in Cardiff, which would be another 7215 miles. All in all, the Filipino shot-stopper will have travelled a total of 18,378 miles by the time he reaches Cardiff.

Cardiff to Manila to Bacolod and back – 7215X2=14,430 miles (straight line distance, flight route and land route not considered)

Bacolod to Manila and Kuala Lumpur and back – 1974X2=3948 miles (straight line distance, flight route and land route not considered)

Total – 18,378 miles