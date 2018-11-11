Singapore’s Irfan Fandi confirms Bangkok Glass move to play in T2

Singapore defender Irfan Fandi has confirmed that he has signed a contract to play for Bangkok Glass in the Thai League 2 next season.

The 21-year-old centre-back plied his trade in the Singapore Premier League this year and scored three goals in 22 appearances for the Young Lions.

Irfan played a key role for Fandi Ahmad’s Lions on Friday as they beat Indonesia 1-0 to open their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with maximum points.

Bangkok Glass chairman Pavin Bhirombhakdi is rebuilding the Rabbits after they were relegated to T2 and has already secured former Thai international left-back Dusit Chalermsan as head coach for the 2019 season.

The club confirmed the Singapore international’s arrival this week and Irfan will join his new teammates in January for pre-season training.

“It’ll be an honour playing for Bangkok Glass because I know they have been wanting to sign me for the past two years since I was at Home United,” Irfan told FOX Sports Asia.

“Even though we will be playing in T2, it has not changed my motivation. I’m going to give it my best and help the club to finish as high as possible.

“I hope to have a good year as it will be the first time I’m playing in Thailand but for now, my focus is only on Singapore and the next game against Philippines.”

Irfan will get a first taste of Thai football when the Lions take on defending champions Thailand in the final group game on November 25.