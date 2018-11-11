AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Laos ‘Messi’ Soukaphone Vongchiengkham returns to national team

Laos midfielder Soukaphone Vongchiengkham is back with the national team and is set to feature for them in the ongoing AFF Suzuki Cup 2018.

The midfielder, through a post on Facebook, revealed that he will return to the Laos national team and has put all his differences with the coach V Sundramoorthy on the back burner.



The 26-year-old, who plies his trade with Thai club Sisaket FC, walked out of the national team after Laos’ 3-0 loss against Vietnam in their opening Suzuki Cup fixture at the New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane. Vongchiengkham, star of his team, was an unused substitute in that match.

“I am Lao, and my blood is Lao too, I’m sorry for the latest result and that I can’t help too much. I slept with sadness, this is not playing for Laos. I am sorry for the foreign people stamping on Laos land.

“I want to go on because of my four-time AFF Suzuki Cup experience and passion with many rewards that I received, but I don’t have any opportunity to play.

“I apologize that I can’t play, I quit in order to take a break, I feel sad. We can win at our home. I think Laos can compete with everyone.

“I will be back because I love Laos. I play abroad to improve Laos football. Please understand my decision, thank you everyone, the staff and Laos players. Go on!! See you at the club,” he had earlier stated.

However, now that he has returned, it would be a much-needed boost for his national side who play Malaysia tomorrow in the Suzuki Cup at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.