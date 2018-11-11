Hariss Harun quashes title talks and warns Singapore to focus on Azkals

Hariss Harun may have scored against Indonesia to help Singapore open their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup campaign with a win but the Lions’ captain is refusing to let any talk of a fifth title filter into the Lions’ dressing room.

The Johor Darul Ta’zim midfielder is in a rich vein of form for Singapore having scored three goals in his last three appearances for the Lions.

A goal apiece in the friendlies against Mauritius and Mongolia showcased the captain’s new-found ability to find the back of the net and he proved it once again with the only goal in the 1-0 win over Indonesia in their Group B encounter on Friday night.

Gabriel Quak’s pinpoint cross was cleared by the Indonesian defence into Hariss’ path and the Lions’ captain smashed a shot that rippled the net which took his international goal tally to eight.

“Very grateful that the goals are coming into my game now, not so much for myself but because the goals helped Singapore get the results,” Hariss told FOX Sports Asia.

“As a player, I’m still trying to improve certain aspects of my game in every training and match. Thank god it has paid off with three points to open our campaign.”

The Lions sit in second spot in Group B, behind leaders Thailand who put Timor-Leste to the sword in the other game on the night.

Next up for the Lions is a tough away trip on Tuesday to Bacolod where they take on Sven-Goran Eriksson’s Philippines.

Despite turning out to be the hero for his country and getting the first win on the board, Hariss refused to claim the plaudits and has cautioned his team to look at the bigger picture.

He said: “Whoever gets on the scoresheet doesn’t matter to us as long as we get the win. Before the game, we emphasised to each other how important it was to get a positive result, especially in front of our own fans.

“We needed a win to get the momentum going and get the fans back on our side. I have to admit, it wasn’t the perfect game from us but the boys worked extremely hard.

“There are many areas we have to improve on but we covered every blade of grass, covered each other when in trouble and fought for everything. In the end, we were rewarded for the hard work we put in (the past few weeks) and deserved the win.

“But I think it is important to remember that this is just one game. We managed to get three points but we have won nothing yet. Let’s just stay focused on the Philippines game instead of getting too ahead of ourselves.”

The Azkals will be no pushovers for the Lions as they seek to open their campaign with victory. Stars like Stephan Schrock, Phil Younghusband and Neil Etheridge are expected to start the game and Hariss reckoned it’ll be a tight affair with little room for error.

“They have the advantage playing at home and they go into the game fresh. But for Singapore, we have the momentum after getting this result (against Indonesia) and we just need to focus on our own game plan.” the captain declared.

The game will be played at the Panaad Stadium where Home United battled Ceres-Negros in the 2018 AFC Cup Zonal Final.

Indonesia will entertain Timor-Leste at home in the other Group B clash on matchday two and the Garudas need an emphatic win if they are to keep pace with the rest of their rivals.