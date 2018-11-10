It’s not a good time to be an Indonesia football fan. Their national team just lost to Singapore in their 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup opener on Friday and as if to add further insult to injury, their national federation seems oblivious of Tim Garuda’s fixtures.

This has been brought into focus by the livid Timnas fans on the internet who have been bashing the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) for conducting the country’s domestic league — the Indonesia Liga 1 — even when the national team are playing a match in Southeast Asia’s flagship football tournament.

On the same day as Indonesia faced Singapore at the Singapore National Stadium, three Liga 1 matches were held — Madura United vs Bhayangkara FC, Persib vs PSMS and Mitra Kukar vs Persela!

Indonesia’s next high-profile game will be against championship favourites Thailand at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on November 17, but the Liga 1 will continue regardless of that!

The domestic league will once again play out three matches during the day Perseru Serui vs Borneo at noon and Barito Putera vs Mitra Kukar and PS TIRA vs Sriwijaya later in the evening hours before the national team’s all-important clash kicks off.

Many fans on Facebook fumed at the PSSI for organising league fixtures on the national team’s match days. Not only does it leave the clubs without some of their best players but also forces at least a good number of people to choose between their clubs and the national team.

It looks like Indonesian fans have not been in a good mood off late, and the nation’s football authorities aren’t helping the situation either!