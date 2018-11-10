AFF Suzuki Cup 2018: Singapore Lions take early flight out to Philippines

Fresh from their victory over Indonesia in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 last night, there was little time to rest for the Singapore Lions as they took an early flight out to Manila on Saturday.

Following their arrival at Manila, they will then make the short transit to the city of Bacolod, where they will play their next game against the Philippines on November 13.

The Singapore players were in good spirits following their victory, posting pictures of their departure to Bacolod on social media.

The Lions put on a resolute display to outlast the Indonesians 1-0 in their opening game. Skipper Hariss Harun stole the show with a captain’s display, scoring the only goal of the match to give his side all three problems.

There were fitness concerns surrounding left-back Shakir Hamzah, who was hampered by a minor a knee problem late in the game, but he is confirmed to be on the flight and could feature.

Fandi Ahmad’s men, who will be brimming with confidence, will be looking to build on their momentum when they square off against the Philippines, who will be playing their first game of the competition.

The game will be played at the Panaad Stadium, which seats upto 20,000 and the Philippines will need all their fans in full voice on Tuesday if they are to stop the Lions’ juggernaut.