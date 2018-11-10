Adisak Kraisorn is the name on everyone’s lips as the Thailand striker scored six goals to down Timor-Leste in his team’s 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup opener at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Friday.

The 27-year-old Muangthong United attacker completed his double hattrick in less than an hour in front of the large crowd and made himself the new fan favourite among the War Elephants’ faithful.

Here, FOX Sports Asia lists out five things that you should know about the Thai sharpshooter, now that he has announced himself on the big stage!

1. He’s a diehard fan of the Ultraman



What has a Japanese superhero got to do with a Thai footballer? In Adisak Kraisorn’s case, everything! The 27-year-old is a huge fan of the sci-fi character who fights kaijus and otherworldly visitors on television. And sometimes his love for the death rays-shooting hero spills over to the pitch when the forward celebrates his goals with Ultraman’s iconic hand sign!

And this has earned him the nickname of ‘Ultraman’ among the faithfuls of the War Elephants. But while the superhero in the sci-fi tends to destroy alien threats to planet earth, Adisak likes destroying opposition defences just like he did against Timor Leste in Thailand’s AFF Suzuki Cup opener.

2. Almost doubled his international goals tally on Friday

Before Friday, Adisak had just eight goals to his name in 27 appearances for Thailand and had not scored for the national team since March 24, 2016. But within an hour of the game against Timor-Leste, the forward found the back of the net six times and almost doubled his international goals tally to 14 from 28 games!

He completed his hattrick in 31 minutes before adding another treble in 26 minutes to make it six goals from six shots — a record in the AFF Suzuki Cup. The Muangthong United striker was withdrawn in the 87th minute and deservedly received a warm sent off from the. fans at the Rajamangala Stadium.

3. He was part of a 2017 Thai romance film

Just like his idol Ultraman, Adisak has also managed to make an appearance in the silver screen — thanks to a brief cameo in the 2017 film ‘You & Me XXX’ alongside his national team mates Chanathip Songkrasin and Tristan Do.

The movie is about a teenage boy Pong, who has the desire to join his school’s football team but is lacking in ability, and a girl Pik, who is great at the sport but is instead forced to join the ‘Cupcake Club’. The story takes a turn when a freak accident switches the bodies of the two leads!

4. He has another nickname in ‘Golf’

View this post on Instagram 09/09 Don’t be afraid to start over✔️ A post shared by @ golf_ak9 on Sep 8, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Adisak is known among his fans as Golf, a name that was given to him by his parents while he was still a young boy. The Thai striker had a difficult childhood after their family business went bust and Adisak had to play for whatever teams he could play for to earn some money for his family.

“At the time, I was just focused on doing what I needed to help the family,” says Golf. Looking back, those struggles may have helped the youngster become the striker that he is and his parents can only be proud of their ‘Golf’ as he almost ensured the golden boot at Southeast Asia’s premier football competition just two days into the tournament.

5. He almost missed the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup due to injury

CLUB NEWS Club president Mr. Wilak Lohtong offers well wished to striker Adisak Kraison, with an expected 6 month recovery period following ACL surgery at Bangkok Hospital this week. #mtutd pic.twitter.com/SXa8upyM6K — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) February 11, 2018

Though he is now the talk of the town, Adisak was primed to miss the AFF Suzuki Cup for most part of the year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier in February 2018. However, he not only recovered his fitness in little over six months’ time but also made himself a pivotal part of Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac’s plans for the AFF Championship.

Talking after the match, Adisak said: “I personally never thought of making it to the final 23-man squad. I had a serious injury before and I just come back to the pitch. So, I want to thank the coach for believing in me and tonight I’m so happy helping my Thailand team to get off to a winning start,” said the forward.