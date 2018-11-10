The 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup got underway earlier this week, with a couple of low-scoring encounters and one goal-fest. Unsurprisingly, it was five-time champions Thailand who had the net bulging, smashing as many as 7 goals past a hapless Timor Leste side.

Adisak Kraisorn carved a nice piece of history for himself, scoring Thailand’s first 6 goals – and from 6 shots no less, in under 60 minutes of action.

Here, we look back at 5 of the highest scoring AFF Suzuki Cup matches in the history of the competition:

#5 Vietnam 9-0 Laos, 2007

Laos have for ages been the whipping boys of the competition, but they were especially woeful in the 2007 AFF Suzuki Cup edition when they exited the group stage having conceded 23 goals and scored just 1. One particularly listless performance came against competition dark-horses Vietnam.

Phan Thanh Binh and Le Cong Vinh both notched hat-tricks for Vietnam in what was one of the most one-sided matches in the history of the AFF Suzuki Cup.

#4 Vietnam 9-1 Cambodia, 2004

In what was a carbon-copy of their game from two years prior, Vietnam once against put Cambodia to the sword, hitting 9 past their stunned opponents.

The visitors would have fancied their chances of taking something from the game when Sokunthea grabbed one back after Cambodia had initially gone two goals down.

However, Le Cong Vinh acted as wrecker-in-chief in the second half, netting a quick hat-trick alongside goals from Dang Van Thanh, and Nguyen Hoy to shatter Cambodia’s dreams.

Vietnam would ultimately fail to make it out of their group after a heavy defeat to Indonesia.

#3 Vietnam 9-2 Cambodia, 2002

2002 proved to an edition stacked with massive victories. From Myanmar’s dominating wins to Indonesia’s record-setting performance (more on that later), there was no shortage of goal-mouth action in that year of the competition, with Vietnam too joining in the fun.

The tournament had started off on a dry note courtesy a 0-0 draw between Indonesia and Malaysia, however, Vietnam more than made up for that with a breathtaking display at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta.

As many as 7 different names got on the scoresheet as Vietnam cruised to a 9-2 victory, firmly establishing their credentials as contenders for the trophy. Cambodia found themselves staring a 3-0 deficit within 25 minutes and there was simply no turning back from there as goals from Lê Huỳnh Đức, Phạm Văn Quyen, Nguyễn Minh Phương and Trịnh Xuân Thành sealed their fate in the second period.

Vietnam eased through their group but would ultimately perish in the semi-finals to a rampant Thailand side coached by Peter Withe.

#2 Singapore 11-0 Laos, 2007

Singapore’s 11-0 victory against Laos is famous not for being the second highest goal-scoring game in AFF Suzuki Cup history, but for the feats of a certain Noh Alam Shah. Alam Shah made history when he netted a whopping 7 goals against Laos, becoming the player with the most goals scored in a single game in AFF Suzuki Cup history.

Singapore had been held to a goalless draw earlier in the competition and took their frustrations out on a hapless Laos side who had no answer to Noh Alam Shah’s incredible performance at the National Stadium in Kallang.

Shah won the Golden Boot for his efforts with 10 goals in total – a record that has stood the test of time – while Singapore went on to lift the trophy for a third time.

#1 Indonesia 13-1 Philippines, 2002

Indonesia absolutely wiped the floor with the Philippines in an encounter in 2002. Having drawn 2 of their previous matches – to Myanmar and Vietnam – the game against the Philippines was a must-win if they were to entertain any thoughts of progressing into the semi-finals.

All doubts were put to rest by Bambang Pamungkas, who netted within a minute of kickoff. He went on to bag 3 more goals while Zaenal Arief struck four times in what was a rout. The Philippines trailed by as many as 7 going into the break and the bleeding continued into the second period as well.

Indonesia would go on to reach the finals, where they were brought to their knees by a rampant Thailand side.